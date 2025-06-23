Submersible dirty water pump SP 7 Dirt

15,500 litres per hour, robust and reliable: the SP 7 Dirt submersible dirty water pump with integrated prefilter and height-adjustable float switch for more flexibility.

The SP 7 Dirt is the highest-performance submersible dirty water pump from Kärcher. With up to 15,500 l/h, it is perfect for especially demanding drainage tasks, e.g. in large garden ponds, flooded cellars or building excavations (max. 100 m³), where dirt particles are up to 30 millimetres in size. If larger dirt presents the threat of a blockage, the integrated stainless steel prefilter can be pulled down to protect the pump impeller. The slide ring sealing, also used in the professional sector, ensures an extra-long lifetime. You also have the option of extending your guarantee to 5 years. The float switch enables other practical features: it switches the pump on and off automatically according to the water level, prevents dry running and is height-adjustable. It can also be fixed so that the submersible pump also pumps out water in continuous operation to a residual water height of 35millimetres. Furthermore, the Quick Connect connection thread enables quick connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.

Features and benefits
Submersible dirty water pump SP 7 Dirt: Ceramic face seal.
For an extra long lifetime.
Submersible dirty water pump SP 7 Dirt: Height-adjustable float switch
Increases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running.
Submersible dirty water pump SP 7 Dirt: Quick Connect
Connection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Designed for dirty water
  • Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 30 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
  • For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
  • Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
  • Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 750
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 15500
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Delivery head (m) 8
Pressure (bar) max. 0,8
Grain size (mm) max. 30
Immersion depth (m) max. 7
Min. residual water, manual (mm) 35
Residual water height (mm) 35
Connection thread G1 1/2
Pressure-side connection thread G1/2 internal thread
Power cable (m) 10
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 6,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 285 x 354

Scope of supply

  • Hose connection piece: 1'', 1 1/4'', 1 1/2''

Equipment

  • Comfortable carrying handle
  • Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
  • Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
  • Flexible, height-adjustable float switch
  • Integrated stainless steel pre-filter
  • In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
  • In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
Submersible dirty water pump SP 7 Dirt
Videos
Application areas
  • Pumping water from garden ponds
  • Use in event of flooding
  • Draining building pits up to max. 100 m³
Accessories