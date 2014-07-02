Five times faster sweeping than with the broom: the comfortable S 650 makes this possible and is gentle on the back. The impact-resistant and corrosion-resistant sweeper has an overall sweeping width of 650 mm with its powerful roller brush and two side brushes. It is worth using the device from an area of 40 m². The machine conveys the waste directly into the 16-l waste container and impresses with superb cleaning results. The robust sweeper is easy to manoeuvre and extremely flexible. The extra-long bristles of the side brushes ensure thorough cleanliness right to the edge. The push handle with Thermo grip has two possible positions and can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. If required, it can be collapsed fully - for space-saving, upright storage. The waste container can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.