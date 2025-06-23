Robot vacuum cleaner with wiping function RCV 5 Comfort
The RCV 5 Comfort uses LiDAR navigation, AI and a dual-laser system to navigate around obstacles. Managed via an app, it vacuums carpets and hard floors autonomously and can even wet mop.
The RCV 5 Comfort combines artificial intelligence with a dual-laser system and camera to detect obstacles such as cables or shoes and drive safely around them. Once launched, the robot begins vacuuming autonomously: dry dirt is reliably conveyed into the waste container by a rotating brush, side brushes and a powerful fan. An ultrasonic carpet sensor detects carpets and activates the suction mode's powerful Auto Boost. As an option, the RCV 5 can feature a wiping unit so it can also mop the floors. When in mopping mode, the robot automatically avoids carpets. With the help of LiDAR environment detection, the RCV 5 creates a room map that can be customised in the app. This allows you to define areas that should only ever be vacuumed or only ever be mopped. The robot is activated by the app, by a preset schedule or by the touch of a button. The cleaning status can be tracked in the app. In the event of problems, the RCV 5 delivers notifications via voice output. When its task is complete, or in between if necessary, it automatically returns to the smart charging and self-emptying station, where it automatically empties the dust container and recharges its battery.
Features and benefits
Wet moppingFor even better cleaning results, the RCV 5 can also damp mop. If needed, use the wiping unit with microfibre cloth, fill the fresh water tank and you are ready to go. The RCV 5 cleaning robot can either be used for dry cleaning only, for wet mopping only, or with both options together in the combined cleaning mode.
Precise navigation using artificial intelligenceWith fast, robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans and maps the rooms with precision, ensuring the best orientation for reliable cleaning trips even in the dark. The dual-laser sensor and camera on the robot even allow it to recognise small or flat objects that are too small for the LiDAR system (e.g. shoes, socks or cables). If the dual laser-camera system detects obstacles, it incorporates them into the map. The robot passes around them with an intelligent navigation manoeuvre, avoiding getting stuck or causing damage.
Automatic dust emptyingThe routine automatic emptying of the dust container significantly lengthens the autonomous cleaning times for the RCV 5. The RCV 5's dust container does not need to be emptied manually, eliminating contact with dust and dirt. The routine emptying of the dust container guarantees the suction power on the RCV 5 is always high.
Carpet detection and Auto Boost
- The RCV 5 automatically detects carpeted surfaces using an ultrasonic sensor and shows these on the map in the app.
- If wet mopping is activated, the robot avoids the detected carpeted surfaces and goes around them.
- The Auto Boost function increases the suction power on carpeted surfaces as needed for even better cleaning results.
Adjustment of the cleaning parameters
- Definition of different cleaning parameters in the app, for individual areas of rooms (e.g. suction power or water volume, number of cleans per surface).
Convenient app control with WLAN
- The app can be used to adapt many of the settings to match individual preferences.
- Using the app, you can configure the RCV 5 cleaning robot and control it from any location. Even if you're not at home.
- Information about the current device status and a display showing the current cleaning progress is available via the app.
Precise mapping with versatile customisation options
- The app can store multiple maps, e.g. for multiple floors.
- It is possible to define zones where you do not wish the robot to go and clean (e.g. cat scratcher, play areas in children's rooms or obstacles that the robot cannot bypass).
- Definition of selected areas which are to be cleaned multiple times, cleaned using an intensive cleaning mode or mopped with more water.
Voice output
- Always well informed: the RCV 5 uses voice output to provide important information and share the current status.
- If the RCV 5 robotic vacuum cleaner needs help or a service, in many situations it will tell you via voice output.
Data protection and updates
- As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met.
- The entire data transfer between the Home Robots app on your smartphone and your robotic vacuum cleaner and mop runs via a cloud to servers located in Germany only.
- Regular updates improve and extend the performance of the robotic vacuum cleaner and app. This also means the security of the system is constantly updated to match current specifications.
Fleece filter bag
- The fleece filter bag reliably traps dust and dirt.
- The trapped dirt is disposed of easily and hygienically.
- When the fleece filter bag is pulled out of the station, it automatically seals shut straight away. This way, the dirt remains safely in the bag and dust is reliably prevented from escaping when the bag is changed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|5,2
|Running time per charge (min)
|120
|Area performance (dependent on cleaning mode) (m²/h)
|85
|Waste container (ml)
|330
|Fresh water tank (ml)
|240
|Suction Power (Pa)
|5000
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|66
|Current type, charging station (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|White
|Robotic vacuum cleaner weight (incl. wiping unit and wiping cloth) (kg)
|3,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,5
|Robotic vacuum cleaner height (mm)
|97
|Robot diameter (mm)
|350
|Dimensions, charging station (L x W x H) (mm)
|135 x 150 x 99
Scope of supply
- Cleaning brush
- Side brush: 2 x
- Filter: 2 x
- Cleaning tool
- Wiping unit
- Wiping cloth: 2 x
- Waste container
- Fresh water tank
Equipment
- autonomous cleaning
- Fall sensors
- Carpet sensor
- Charging and vacuum station
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- smart services/features in the app
- Voice output
- Laser navigation system (LiDAR)
- Laser sensor and camera
- Timer program: several timers possible
- Cleaning modes: Dry cleaning/ Wet cleaning/ Combination cleaning (wet and dry)/ Automatic system/ Spot
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- On low-pile carpets