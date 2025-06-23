The RCV 5 Comfort combines artificial intelligence with a dual-laser system and camera to detect obstacles such as cables or shoes and drive safely around them. Once launched, the robot begins vacuuming autonomously: dry dirt is reliably conveyed into the waste container by a rotating brush, side brushes and a powerful fan. An ultrasonic carpet sensor detects carpets and activates the suction mode's powerful Auto Boost. As an option, the RCV 5 can feature a wiping unit so it can also mop the floors. When in mopping mode, the robot automatically avoids carpets. With the help of LiDAR environment detection, the RCV 5 creates a room map that can be customised in the app. This allows you to define areas that should only ever be vacuumed or only ever be mopped. The robot is activated by the app, by a preset schedule or by the touch of a button. The cleaning status can be tracked in the app. In the event of problems, the RCV 5 delivers notifications via voice output. When its task is complete, or in between if necessary, it automatically returns to the smart charging and self-emptying station, where it automatically empties the dust container and recharges its battery.