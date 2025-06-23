Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact

The powerful spray extraction cleaner will impress you by cleaning deep into the fibres of the vehicle interior, maximum freedom of movement thanks to an 18 V battery and the flush function for cleaning the device.

Fibre-deep cleaning with maximum freedom of movement: The SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces thoroughly and residue-free. Thanks to the compact design, the device is not only handy but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, due to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery (not included in the scope of supply). This allows the vehicle interior to be cleaned in just 12 to 24 minutes. You thus remove dirt from car seats, floor mats and the boot as well as garden furniture and upholstery in an instant – just as powerfully as with our corded spray extraction cleaners. The long and flexible suction hose with an inside cleaning agent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in difficult-to-access places. Even after cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner will impress you with its hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, and thus prevents bacteria and odour formation. Totally in line with the motto of 'clean vehicle, clean cleaning device'.

Features and benefits
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact: Proven Kärcher technology with upholstery and crevice nozzles for optimal cleaning results
Proven Kärcher technology with upholstery and crevice nozzles for optimal cleaning results
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact: 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery (not included as standard in scope of supply)
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery (not included as standard in scope of supply)
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact: Hygienic flush function
Hygienic flush function
Convenient 2-in-1 hose
Two-tank system
Practical accessory and hose storage
Compact design.
Storage area for small accessories
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Rated input power (W) 184
Working width (mm) 75
Fresh water container capacity (l) 1,7
Dirty water container capacity (l) 2,9
Voltage (V) 18
Run time per battery charge (min) approx. 12 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 24 (5,0 Ah)
Weight without accessories (kg) 3,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 414 x 225 x 261

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Suction hose length: 1.9 m
  • Upholstery spray extraction nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle for spray extraction cleaning
  • Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
  • 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose

Equipment

  • System Cleaning Function
  • Practical hose and accessory storage
  • Storage space for small parts
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
Videos
Application areas
  • Car seats
  • Upholstered furniture
  • Upholstery
  • Carpets
Accessories
Cleaning agents