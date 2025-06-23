Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact
The powerful spray extraction cleaner will impress you by cleaning deep into the fibres of the vehicle interior, maximum freedom of movement thanks to an 18 V battery and the flush function for cleaning the device.
Fibre-deep cleaning with maximum freedom of movement: The SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces thoroughly and residue-free. Thanks to the compact design, the device is not only handy but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, due to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery (not included in the scope of supply). This allows the vehicle interior to be cleaned in just 12 to 24 minutes. You thus remove dirt from car seats, floor mats and the boot as well as garden furniture and upholstery in an instant – just as powerfully as with our corded spray extraction cleaners. The long and flexible suction hose with an inside cleaning agent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in difficult-to-access places. Even after cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner will impress you with its hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, and thus prevents bacteria and odour formation. Totally in line with the motto of 'clean vehicle, clean cleaning device'.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology with upholstery and crevice nozzles for optimal cleaning results
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery (not included as standard in scope of supply)
Hygienic flush function
Convenient 2-in-1 hose
Two-tank system
Practical accessory and hose storage
Compact design.
Storage area for small accessories
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|184
|Working width (mm)
|75
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|1,7
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|2,9
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 12 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 24 (5,0 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|414 x 225 x 261
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Upholstery spray extraction nozzle
- Crevice nozzle for spray extraction cleaning
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
Equipment
- System Cleaning Function
- Practical hose and accessory storage
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Car seats
- Upholstered furniture
- Upholstery
- Carpets