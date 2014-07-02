Spray extraction cleaner SE 6.100
Clean deep into the fibres with the SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaner. With spray extraction nozzle for upholstery cleaning, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose, 2-tank system.
The SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaner (Kärcher Home Line) is available in white. This spray extraction cleaner leaves textile surfaces hygienically clean. Cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt – ideal for allergy sufferers and households with pets. Included are spray extraction nozzles for cleaning carpets, upholstery, mattresses and car seats. Further features: practical twist locks, large buttons, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose, 2-tank system (removable clean and dirty water tank), ergonomically shaped handle for easy transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming (without interruption or filter change) as well as a separate filter flap for filter removal without coming into contact with dirt. Thanks to the adjustable dry vacuum nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming and paper filter bag, the device can also be used as a Multi-purpose Vac.
Features and benefits
Two-tank systemSeparate tanks for clean and dirty water. Easy filling and emptying.
Kärcher nozzle technology50 per cent faster drying time for the cleaned surfaces.
Practical accessory storageSecure and practical on-board accessory storage.
2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
- For exceptional cleaning convenience.
Practical parking position
- Practical storage for suction pipe and spray extraction nozzle during breaks.
Attractive design with large buttons and practical twist locks.
- For easy handling.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- For easy transport.
Flat pleated filter
- Easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming without interruption or filter change.
Separate filter cover
- The filter can be removed quickly and easily without contact with dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s)
|70
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Pump capacity (W)
|max. 40
|Input power turbine/pump (W)
|max. 1400 / max. 40
|Working width (mm)
|230
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Spray rate (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|422 x 320 x 465
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 230 mm
- Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: 110 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Dry vacuum floor nozzle: switchable floor nozzle with 2 brush strips
- Upholstery nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Standard
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Practical hose and accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
- Upholstery
- Mattresses
- Textile arrases
- Car seats