The SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaner (Kärcher Home Line) is available in white. This spray extraction cleaner leaves textile surfaces hygienically clean. Cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt – ideal for allergy sufferers and households with pets. Included are spray extraction nozzles for cleaning carpets, upholstery, mattresses and car seats. Further features: practical twist locks, large buttons, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose, 2-tank system (removable clean and dirty water tank), ergonomically shaped handle for easy transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming (without interruption or filter change) as well as a separate filter flap for filter removal without coming into contact with dirt. Thanks to the adjustable dry vacuum nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming and paper filter bag, the device can also be used as a Multi-purpose Vac.