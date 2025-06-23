Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. In addition to the lettering as an exclusive design element, the SE 6 Signature Line spray extraction cleaner boasts an impressive cleaning performance and a particularly extensive range of accessories. With its attractive pull-behind design, the device ensures hygienic cleanliness on many textile surfaces. Tried-and-tested spray extraction technology from Kärcher delivers the best cleaning results: fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile fibres under pressure and then vacuumed back up together with the loosened dirt – ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. The SE 6 Signature Line is a multifunctional 3-in-1 product that can also be used as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner with its accessories. Other equipment features: 2-tank system with removable fresh and dirty water tank, ergonomic carrying handle for easy transport and practical accessory storage on the device. After use, the device is easy to clean for a long product life.