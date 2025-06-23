Spray extraction cleaner SE 6 Signature Line
The SE 6 Signature Line spray extraction cleaner achieves a thorough clean of textile surfaces for guaranteed hygiene right down to the fibres. Ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets.
Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. In addition to the lettering as an exclusive design element, the SE 6 Signature Line spray extraction cleaner boasts an impressive cleaning performance and a particularly extensive range of accessories. With its attractive pull-behind design, the device ensures hygienic cleanliness on many textile surfaces. Tried-and-tested spray extraction technology from Kärcher delivers the best cleaning results: fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile fibres under pressure and then vacuumed back up together with the loosened dirt – ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. The SE 6 Signature Line is a multifunctional 3-in-1 product that can also be used as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner with its accessories. Other equipment features: 2-tank system with removable fresh and dirty water tank, ergonomic carrying handle for easy transport and practical accessory storage on the device. After use, the device is easy to clean for a long product life.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty. Exclusive ergonomic support handle can be attached to the tubes for better guidance when cleaning carpeted floors.
Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning resultsCleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Effortless and fast cleaning with efficient spray extraction cleaning method. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces.
Easy-to-use 2-tank systemTwo separate tanks for fresh and dirty water, and a carrying handle. Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Ultra-flexible 2-in-1 hose
- Integrated spray hose for added convenience when cleaning.
- Long, highly flexible suction hose for added convenience when cleaning.
- Handle with lock function for continuous spraying when cleaning large textile surfaces.
Multifunctional 3-in-1 product
- Versatile in application for either spray extraction on textile surfaces or for wet and dry vacuuming of carpets and hard floors with the right accessories.
Ergonomic support handle
- Exclusive handle makes cleaning large textile surfaces comfortable and easy using spray extraction.
- Height-adjustable: the position of the handle can be individually adjusted to the height of the user.
- Comfortable two-handed operation.
Ergonomic accessories for spray extraction, wet and dry vacuuming
- Easy attachment and removal of accessories with a single click.
- Comfortable in application thanks to the ergonomic spray extraction floor nozzle for large carpeted areas used together with the support handle, as well as the upholstery spray extraction nozzle and spray extraction crevice nozzle for upholstered surfaces.
- Versatile in application with a wide range of accessories for wet and dry vacuuming, such as the switchable dry vacuum floor nozzle, and also compatible with a large selection of accessories for wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Practical storage options for accessories
- The accessories and spray extraction hose can be stowed away on the device – keeping everything neat and tidy and always to hand wherever it's needed.
Hassle-free cleaning with the flat pleated filter
- Non-stop wet and dry vacuum cleaner, no need to interrupt cleaning to change filter.
- Thorough vacuuming with good dust pick-up.
- Separate filter flap for convenient and quick filter removal without having to come into contact with dirt.
Attractive design with large buttons, handy twist locks and ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- For easy handling.
- Makes transporting the spray extraction cleaner a breeze.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Working width (mm)
|227
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|424 x 320 x 466
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 227 mm
- Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: 88 mm
- Spray extraction crevice nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Dry vacuum floor nozzle: Switchable
- Upholstery nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Standard
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 1 l
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Support handle
- Two-tank system
- Practical hose and accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Carpets
- Upholstered furniture
- Carpet
- Car seats
- Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers
- Mattresses