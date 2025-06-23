Steam cleaner SC 3 Deluxe
The heat-up time is just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe, with LED strip and perfect accessory storage, cleans without interruption thanks to the permanently fillable water tank.
The SC 3 Deluxe is ready to start after a heat-up time of just 30 seconds and eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ on hard surfaces. With its integrated accessory storage compartment on the device, simple and convenient storage of accessories, cables and hoses is possible. Other features include the integrated descaling cartridge, the permanently refillable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning, the LED strip to display the operating mode as well as a variety of accessories for removing stubborn dirt on tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and joints. It also comes with the EasyFix floor nozzle with a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be effortlessly attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The two-step steam regulation always guarantees perfect adaptation of the steam flow to the surface and the respective level of dirt.
Features and benefits
Short heat-up timeWith a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Convenient accessory storage and parking positionConvenient storage of accessories, extension tube, cables and steam hose. Parking position for easy parking of the floor nozzle during breaks.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe tank is easy to fill at any time – for non-stop steam without interrupting your work. Thanks to the intelligent descaling cartridge, limescale is removed automatically from the water.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
- Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
On/off switch on the device
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1900
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3,5
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|0,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|1
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|361 x 251 x 282
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- Crevice brush
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on device (two-step)
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.2 m
- Integrated on/off switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Tile joints