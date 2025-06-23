Steam cleaner SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line
The SC 5 Deluxe steam cleaner, equipped with LED strip, real-time LED temperature indicator, VapoHydro function and perfect accessory storage cleans conveniently and without interruption.
Only our most innovative, powerful products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line: instantly recognisable as the best Kärcher device in its category. Our top steam cleaner SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line makes hygienic cleaning a relaxing exercise. High-end functions such as the steam output, which can be adjusted to the surface and degree of soiling, or the VapoHydro function, which can be used to switch on hot water in addition to steam, ensure real WOW moments while you work. The tank is removable and permanently refillable, guaranteeing uninterrupted cleaning. Thanks to the real-time LED display, you can see how quickly the device is ready for use, and thanks to the built-in accessory compartment, it's not just your home that is tidy once the work is done.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Real-time LED temperature displayThe heating process can be monitored in real time up to the max. temperature of 150 °C.
Convenient accessory storage and parking positionConvenient storage of accessories, extension tube, cables and steam hose.
VapoHydro function
- In addition to steam, hot water can also be switched on. This means that dirt can be dissolved easier and simply washed away.
Continuously refillable, detachable water tank
- For non-stop cleaning and convenient water filling.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
- Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Three-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be adapted to the surface and level of dirt.
On/Off dial on the cleaner
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 130
|Heating output (W)
|2250
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|4
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Heat-up time (min)
|3
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|1,3
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 265 x 300
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 2 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling powder: 3 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Power nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- Large round brush
- Crevice brush
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
- Carpet glider
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on device (three-step)
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.3 m
- Iron connection
- Integrated on/off switch
- VapoHydro function
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Tile joints