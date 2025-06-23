Steam cleaner SI 4 EasyFix Iron
The SI 4 EasyFix Iron ironing station for convenient ironing and uninterrupted cleaning thanks to the steam pressure iron and permanently refillable water tank. Incl. active ironing board.
Kärcher is making steam cleaning and steam ironing more effective. The SI 4 EasyFix Iron ironing station reduces the usual ironing time by half thanks to the steam pressure iron and ironing board. The active ironing board has an air cushion function and active steam suctioning. This means that the steam can better penetrate the clothes – and even difficult-to-iron textiles can be ironed without creases. The steam-cleaner function offers an extremely high level of convenience, cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of gaps become sparkling clean thanks to special accessories. Even stubborn dirt is eliminated in an instant. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Active steam extractionThanks to the active steam extraction, the steam penetrates the clothes better. The suction function ensures that clothes are cupboard dry and it also secures them to the ironing board.
The multifunctional package: Steam cleaner combined with ironing boardBy mounting the steam cleaner on the ironing board, the two devices merge to form one strong unit. The steam pressure iron makes ironing much easier and cuts ironing time by half. The multi-talented device is not only suitable for ironing but is also suitable for all household cleaning tasks.
Air cushion functionDelicate fabrics can also be ironed easily and conveniently on the air cushion, without creasing. Irons without leaving marks and is gentle on delicate fabrics. Simple and convenient ironing of items that are difficult to iron (e.g. blouses).
Innovative ventilation technology
- No annoying dripping water.
- No water marks.
- No irritating exhaust air for the operator.
User-friendly classic shape
- Tried-and-tested perfectly shaped end for shirts and blouses.
- Universal application.
- Suitable for left- and right-handed people.
Integrated power outlet on the ironing board
- The steam cleaner can be plugged directly into the ironing board.
Stable undercarriage with transport lock
- The seven-stage height adjustment allows a flexible working height between 72 and 99 cm.
- Non-slip feet.
- High level of stability.
Non-stop steam supply and removable water tank
- Non-stop steam supply for working without interruptions. The tank is easily removable and can be filled from a tap.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
- Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Convenient cable-holder system
- Suitable for left- and right-handed people.
- Can be adjusted individually.
- Practical securing of the steam iron hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|100
|Heating output (W)
|2000
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|3,5
|Heat-up time (min)
|4
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|0,8
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Ironing board cable length (m)
|2,1
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,8
|Ironing surface dimensions (L x W) (mm)
|1200 x 380
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1450 x 462 x 960
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling powder: 3 Piece(s)
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Hand nozzle
- Detail nozzle
- EasyFinish steam iron
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Active ironing board with suction and air cushion function
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.3 m
- Iron connection
- Integrated on/off switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Ironing
- Freshening up clothes and textiles