Particularly flexible with exchangeable battery: The handheld vacuum cleaner CVH 2-4 is always ready to use and quick to hand for many cleaning tasks in the kitchen, living room or bedroom or in the vehicle interior. It easily removes dirt such as crumbs, hair and dust. The 2-in-1 crevice nozzle ensures cleanliness on sensitive surfaces and in places that are difficult to reach. Light and with compact design the vacuum cleaner enables ergonomic and hygienic operation without any contact with dirt. A 2-stage filter system ensures clean exhaust air. 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery not included in scope of supply. Compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.