Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 2-4
Put an end to dust and crumbs: The compact handheld vacuum cleaner CVH 2-4 with 4 V exchangeable battery is always ready to use, mobile and versatile. Battery and battery charger not included.
Particularly flexible with exchangeable battery: The handheld vacuum cleaner CVH 2-4 is always ready to use and quick to hand for many cleaning tasks in the kitchen, living room or bedroom or in the vehicle interior. It easily removes dirt such as crumbs, hair and dust. The 2-in-1 crevice nozzle ensures cleanliness on sensitive surfaces and in places that are difficult to reach. Light and with compact design the vacuum cleaner enables ergonomic and hygienic operation without any contact with dirt. A 2-stage filter system ensures clean exhaust air. 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery not included in scope of supply. Compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Features and benefits
4 V Kärcher Battery Power: Exchangeable battery available as separate accessoryMaximum flexibility and extended runtime thanks to additional battery. Long-lasting, safe and powerful thanks to Li-Ion cells. Compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Compact, simple and ready for immediate useReady to use at any time and versatile application thanks to practical accessories.
Two-stage filter systemVery effective: steel mesh pre-filter for coarse dirt, fine filter for clean exhaust air.
Powerful cleaning performance
- Optimal suction power for all types of smaller cleaning tasks.
Practical accessories
- Suitable for delicate surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Washable filter and dust container
- Easy to clean under running water and can be reused.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|4 V battery platform
|Container (l)
|0,15
|Rated input power (W)
|54
|Runtime max. mode (min)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|nominal 3,6 - 3,7 - max. 4,2
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 10 (2,5 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|359 x 76 x 77
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- 2-in-1 crevice nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998)
Videos
Application areas
- Upholstered furniture
- Vehicle interior