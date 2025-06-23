Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 6 Premium
Vacuum cleaner with innovative water filter technology which provides both fresh air and used air purified up to 99.95%. Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers.
The DS 6 Premium is a vacuum cleaner with water filter and not only represents thoroughly cleaned floors, but incidentally also ensures fresher and up to 99.95% dust-free exhaust air. This noticeably improves the air, and with that, the feeling in the room. Unlike with a conventional vacuum cleaner with filter bag, the DS 6 Premium vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural force of the water, which is swirled in the filter at high speed. The dirt which has been drawn in must pass through this whirling water which filters it out of the air highly efficiently, and traps it in the water. The result is fresh, extraordinarily clean exhaust air.
Features and benefits
Multi-stage filter system, consisting of an innovative water-filter, washable intermediate filter, and a HEPA 13 filter (EN1822:1998)Filters 99.95 % of the dust out of the air. Results in fresh, clean air and a pleasant indoor environment. Particularly suitable for allergy sufferers.
Removable water filterEasy to fill and clean.
Practical parking positionQuick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions. Space-saving storage.
Energy-efficient motor
- As powerful as a 1,400 watt device.
- Low energy consumption.
Automatic cable rewind
- Fast, convenient power cord storage at the push of a button.
Accessory storage on the device
- All accessories can be neatly and accessibly stored in the provided accessory compartment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Vacuum Cleaner Type
|Water filter vacuum cleaner
|Rated input power (W)
|650
|Water filter (l)
|2
|Operating radius (m)
|11,2
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|535 x 289 x 345
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.1 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Chrome-plated
- Switchable dry floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Defoamer "FoamStop"
- Motor protection filters
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Practical parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)