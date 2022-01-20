Powerful water filter
The water filter not only ensures the expelled air is especially clean but is also easy to empty and keep clean thanks to its practical design.
Variable telescopic suction tube
The variable telescopic suction tube can be adjusted to suit the user's height, for extra comfort while vacuuming.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Practical parking position
The device can be parked quickly and easily when taking a break from work.
Simple cleaning
The removable water filter is simple to fill and clean.
Parking position for vertical storage
The DS 6 can also be stored vertically to save space.
Practical accessory storage
All accessories can be neatly stored within easy reach in the accessory compartment.
Ergonomic carrying handle
The ergonomic carrying handle on the DS 6 makes it easy to transport from one place to another.
Washable intermediate filter
Washable intermediate filter for long operating life and optimum cleaning results.
How the vacuum cleaner with water filter works
Unlike standard filter bag vacuum cleaners, the DS 6 Waterfilter works using the natural power of water. The water in the filter is swirled at high speed by the strong suction power. The vacuumed dirt is very effectively filtered from the air by this swirling water and immediately bound to the water bath. The result is extremely fresh exhaust air, clean enough even for allergy sufferers. Because there are no more filter bags in which allergens can multiply, even dust-mite excretions are washed away with the water after use. Another benefit for allergy sufferers is that dust is no longer generated when the vacuum is emptied.
- Effective main filtration in the transparent water filter. All coarse dirt is safely trapped in here. No more dust can be generated and the suction power is retained.
- The intermediate filter is washable and therefore long-lasting. It filters the tiny airborne particles from the condensed moist air.
- The special HEPA 12 filter traps 99.5% of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and the dust-mite excretions.
DS 6
The DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter not only guarantees clean floors but also ensures fresher exhaust air that is up to 99.5% dust-free. This noticeably improves the air and, with that, the indoor climate. Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers.
Vacuum cleaner with water filter
Compact and space-saving
This upright vacuum cleaner features a particularly compact design thanks to its sophisticated component arrangement, smart design and innovative motor technology. Additionally, the vacuum cleaner can be reduced to half its normal size at the push of a button thanks to the patented triple-telescope suction tube. This makes it possible to store it easily in very small spaces – even in a drawer. This saves storage space for the finer things in life, even in a smaller home.
Extremely high performance
The adjustable Kärcher dry floor nozzle with a flexible joint has been specifically designed for the VC 5 and is perfectly tailored to the device. It is particularly efficient and gets the most power out of the device thanks to its particularly tightly sealed design and special air channel – giving excellent cleaning performance on hard floors and carpets. Thanks to this patented technology, the VC 5 cleans as thoroughly as a large canister vacuum cleaner.
High manoeuvrability
Its compact proportions and the cleverly designed floor nozzle make the VC 5 particularly manoeuvrable, so you can easily navigate obstacles and reach far under furniture.
Vacuuming the stairs with ease
The handheld vacuum cleaner is the ideal solution for vacuuming the stairs without having to drag a heavy canister up and down with you.
Magnetic parking position
With the magnetic parking position, the device can be parked quickly and securely during working interruptions and made more compact for transporting.
Practical cable storage with quick-release function
Cable can be neatly stored on the back of the device and easily removed thanks to the rotating hook design.
Four-stage power control
The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
Bagless filter system with integrated filter cleaning
The bagless filter system on the compact vacuum cleaner not only saves having to buy expensive replacement filters but also makes emptying the filter quick and easy: simply remove the filter box from the handheld vacuum cleaner, open the lid and empty the dirt. An area of up to 150 m² can be vacuumed before the filter requires emptying.
Kärcher has given particular thought to filter cleaning on the VC 5: the act of unscrewing the filter also automatically cleans it, and then the loose dust can simply be emptied out.
The second filter in the filter box, the long-life filter, only has to be emptied of fine dust every couple of months and can be washed under running water if needed.
The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1995) provides a third filtration stage. It reliably traps the finest dust, such as pollen and allergy-triggering particles.
VC 5
The compact VC 5 vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is small but mighty, combining extremely compact dimensions with a great deal of power. This handheld vacuum cleaner can be stored easily in even the smallest households, yet it offers the same cleanliness as a conventional pull-along canister vacuum cleaner.
The handheld VC 5 vacuum cleaner impresses not only with its ultra compact design, excellent cleaning performance and clever filter system but also with its many properties and functions that take the hard work out of vacuuming. Discover the difference.
Parking position
The handy parking position feature allows you to park the device quickly and securely during work interruptions.
Transparent waste container
Not only does the waste container show when it needs emptying, its contents can be disposed of in next to no time.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Detachable floor nozzle
Option to attach additional accessories for optimum cleaning in every area of the home.
Multi-cyclone technology
The Kärcher vacuum cleaners with multi-cyclone technology do not collect the dirt in filter bags but in a transparent waste container. This not only saves on the inconvenience of buying and fitting expensive replacement filters but also shows at a glance when the container needs emptying.
VC 3
The new VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is perfect for flats and smaller homes due to its compact size. Not only does it get hard floors and carpets clean, but thanks to the crevice nozzle and soft dusting brush, it produces great results even in narrow gaps and on delicate surfaces.
Other benefits include its HEPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles, and the practical parking position. The Premium model also includes a parquet nozzle in the scope of supply for the gentle cleaning of parquet and hard floors.
Bagless vacuum cleaners
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Fold-down carrying handle
The fold-away carrying handle makes the vacuum cleaner easy to carry around, even up and down stairs.
Infinitely adjustable power control on the device
Adaptive power: the suction power of the device can be set to any level to suit your requirements.
Storage compartment for accessories
The accessories can be stored on the device itself, so they're always within reach.
Bag technology
Kärcher vacuum cleaners with a bag are very hygienic because the vacuumed dirt and dust are reliably trapped in the bag. When the bag is full, it can be quickly removed from the device and disposed of without coming into contact with the dirt or even generating dust. This feature is particularly valued by allergy sufferers, among others.
VC 2
The compact VC 2 canister vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is perfect for use in flats or smaller homes. It can be stored in small spaces and provides extremely reliable cleaning results. What's more, the VC 2 impresses with numerous convenient features such as the automatic cable rewind, which allows the cable to be tidied away quickly after use, the fold-down carrying handle, which makes it easy to carry up and down stairs, the infinitely variable power control on the device and the storage compartment for accessories. The Premium model also includes a parquet nozzle in the scope of supply for the gentle cleaning of parquet and hard floors.
Vacuum cleaner with bag
VC 4 Cordless myHome
Maximum freedom of movement meets maximum comfort: the VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner with a run time of up to 30 minutes saves the user from having to drag around a large unit. Its many intelligent features make vacuuming a joy: single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, quiet running, an ergonomic design and an active floor nozzle to guarantee reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets.
VC 6 Cordless ourFamily
Cleaning really can be that simple: with the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner, vacuuming becomes a real joy. The many smart features include single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, an ergonomic design for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and LED lights on the active floor nozzle that make the dust more visible and guarantee reliable dirt pick-up.
Other benefits include the impressive battery run time of 50 minutes, the quiet running volume, the separate filter cleaning tool and an easy-to-read battery status display that shows the battery status and relevant messages at all times.
A wide range of application options
Clever mounting options for a variety of accessories that make the VC 4 Cordless and the VC 6 Cordless even more versatile.
Practically designed filter system
The three-stage filter system, comprising cyclone, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filters* (VC 6 Cordless), ensures extra-clean exhaust air.
The filters are easy to clean and replace, extending the lifetime of the vacuum cleaner.
*EN 1822:1998.
Single-click dust container emptying
Dirt is emptied easily and hygienically at the push of a button, so you don't have to touch it.
Practical wall bracket
Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily and is ready for use whenever it's needed. The wall bracket for the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily also acts as a convenient charger at the same time.
Cordless freedom with the lithium-ion battery
The cordless vacuum cleaners stand out from the crowd with their maximum freedom of movement, high suction power and low weight. The powerful batteries take the hard work out of cleaning right into every last corner. In addition, the diverse range of accessories makes the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.
Easy to use
The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application. The handy locking button means you don’t need to keep the power button pressed down, whilst the boost mode is just the job for concentrated spot cleaning.
Active floor nozzle
Motorised rollers and extreme manoeuvrability enable optimal dirt pick-up and effortless vacuuming under furniture.
The floor nozzle of the VC 6 Cordless has LED lighting to illuminate the dirt and ensure reliable dirt pick-up.
The VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaners
VC 6 Cordless ourFamily
VC 4 Cordless myHome
Vacuum cleaners
Vacuum cleaners from Kärcher combine high suction power with manoeuvrability and flexibility. Whether you live in a one-bedroom flat, a family home or you suffer from allergies, Kärcher has the right vacuum cleaner to meet your needs.