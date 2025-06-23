The VC 2 from Kärcher impresses with its hygienic and convenient filter system: A full bag is easy to dispose of without coming into contact with any dirt. This compact vacuum cleaner is especially well suited for use in flats or smaller houses. Ideal for thoroughly cleaning hard floors and carpets, and the crevice nozzle and furniture brush mean it is also suitable for cleaning in narrow gaps and on delicate surfaces. Another advantage offered by the VC 2 is its HEPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles. The integrated accessory compartment, the power control on the device and the practical parking position make the vacuum cleaner even more convenient to use.