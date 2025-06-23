Vacuum cleaner VC 2
Ideal for conveniently cleaning flats and smaller houses: The compact and easy to operate VC 2 vacuum cleaner with bag.
The VC 2 from Kärcher impresses with its hygienic and convenient filter system: A full bag is easy to dispose of without coming into contact with any dirt. This compact vacuum cleaner is especially well suited for use in flats or smaller houses. Ideal for thoroughly cleaning hard floors and carpets, and the crevice nozzle and furniture brush mean it is also suitable for cleaning in narrow gaps and on delicate surfaces. Another advantage offered by the VC 2 is its HEPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles. The integrated accessory compartment, the power control on the device and the practical parking position make the vacuum cleaner even more convenient to use.
Features and benefits
Easy-to-operate filter bag systemEasy to dispose. No contact with dirt.
Accessory storageAccessories can be stored, conveniently organised, in the device. This means the nozzles are always on hand.
Detachable floor nozzleOption to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Parking position
- Quick and secure device parking during working interruptions.
HEPA 13 filter
- Reliably filters the finest dirt, such as pollen and other allergy-triggering particles.
- Clean exhaust air – for a healthy living environment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|700
|Operating radius (m)
|7,5
|Filter bag capacity (l)
|2,8
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|76
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|435 x 288 x 249
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
- Filter bag: Fleece
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
Equipment
- Switchable dry floor nozzle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Sensitive surfaces