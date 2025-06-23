Vacuum cleaner VC 3
Saves you having to change filter bags and buy replacements: the VC 3 Premium vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology and a transparent, washable waste container.
The compact VC 3 canister vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology allows you to vacuum without a filter bag. This saves you having to change and buy new expensive filter bags. You can also see at a glance when the transparent waste container needs emptying. In addition, the bagless system does not produce unpleasant odours, which everybody – and not just allergy sufferers – can appreciate. Thanks to its compact size, the VC 3 is perfect for a wide range of applications in flats and smaller houses. The crevice nozzle and soft dusting brush mean you can thoroughly clean narrow gaps and sensitive surfaces as well as hard floors and carpets. Other equipment features on the vacuum cleaner are the HEPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles, and the practical parking position.
Features and benefits
Multi-cyclone technologyEliminates the need to repeatedly change filter bags and buy expensive replacements. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
HEPA 13 filterReliably filters the finest dirt, such as pollen and other allergy-triggering particles. Clean exhaust air – for a healthy living environment.
Detachable floor nozzleOption to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Parking position
- Quick and secure device parking during working interruptions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|700
|Waste container capacity (l)
|0,9
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|76
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 269 x 334
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
Equipment
- Switchable dry floor nozzle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Sensitive surfaces