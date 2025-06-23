The compact VC 3 bagless vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology allows you to vacuum without a filter bag. This saves you having to change and replace expensive filter bags. You can also see at a glance when the transparent waste container needs emptying. In addition, the bagless system does not produce unpleasant smells, which everybody – and not just allergy sufferers – can appreciate. Thanks to its compact size, the VC 3 is perfect for a wide range of applications in flats and smaller houses. The crevice nozzle and furniture brush mean you can thoroughly clean narrow gaps and delicate surfaces as well as hard floors and carpets. Other equipment features on the vacuum cleaner are the HEPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles, and the practical parking position.