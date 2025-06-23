Vacuum cleaner VC 3 Plus
With multi-cyclone technology and a parquet nozzle: The VC 3 Plus vacuum cleaner without a bag. Its transparent waste container eliminates the need to change and buy expensive replacement filter bags.
Designed for a range of applications in flats and smaller houses: The compact VC 3 Plus vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology. This bagless vacuum cleaner eliminates the need to change filter bags and buy expensive replacements by collecting the dirt in a transparent container. Additionally equipped with a parquet nozzle, it not only effectively cleans hard floors and carpets, but also thoroughly cleans in narrow gaps and on delicate surfaces thanks to its crevice nozzle and furniture brush. Excellent news for allergy sufferers: The VC 3 Plus is also equipped with a HEPA hygiene filter for reliably filtering the finest dirt, such as pollen and other allergy-triggering particles. This vacuum cleaner is also quick and easy to set aside in the practical parking position if you are interrupted while vacuuming.
Features and benefits
Multi-cyclone technologyEliminates the need to repeatedly change filter bags and buy expensive replacements. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
HEPA 13 filterReliably filters the finest dirt, such as pollen and other allergy-triggering particles. Clean exhaust air – for a healthy living environment.
Detachable floor nozzleOption to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Parking position
- Quick and secure device parking during working interruptions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|700
|Waste container capacity (l)
|0,9
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|76
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 269 x 334
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
- Parquet nozzle
Equipment
- Switchable dry floor nozzle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Sensitive surfaces