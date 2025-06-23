Designed for a range of applications in flats and smaller houses: The compact VC 3 Plus vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology. This bagless vacuum cleaner eliminates the need to change filter bags and buy expensive replacements by collecting the dirt in a transparent container. Additionally equipped with a parquet nozzle, it not only effectively cleans hard floors and carpets, but also thoroughly cleans in narrow gaps and on delicate surfaces thanks to its crevice nozzle and furniture brush. Excellent news for allergy sufferers: The VC 3 Plus is also equipped with a HEPA hygiene filter for reliably filtering the finest dirt, such as pollen and other allergy-triggering particles. This vacuum cleaner is also quick and easy to set aside in the practical parking position if you are interrupted while vacuuming.