Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 6 Cordless ourFamily
Effortless and reliable cleaning in larger households: The VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner stands out from the crowd for its low weight, its bagless filter system and its high suction power.
Cleaning really can be that simple: With the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner, vacuuming becomes a real joy. The many smart features include 1-click dust container emptying, boost function, ergonomic design for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, and LED lights on the active floor nozzle, which makes the dust more visible and guarantees reliable dirt pick-up. Other benefits include the quiet running volume and an easy-to-read battery status display, which shows the battery status and relevant messages at any time. There's also the convenient Power Lock feature, which removes the need to constantly hold down the power button. Thanks to the wall bracket with built-in charging function, stowing and charging the vacuum cleaner couldn't be simpler. The powerful BLDC motor (250 W) combined with a 25.2 V battery voltage take the hard work out of vacuuming.
Features and benefits
Fine-tuned technologyPowerful 25.2 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 50 mins in normal mode. 250 W motor, active floor nozzle, Power Lock & 3-stage bagless filter system.
Practically designed filter system3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filters. HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) for especially clean exhaust air. Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Active floor nozzleOptimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller. Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture. Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
Two-stage power control
- Ample running time to clean larger households.
- Optional boost mode.
Wall bracket including charging option
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Convenient charging simply by hanging the vacuum cleaner up.
Intuitive feedback and charge display
- Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display.
- Clear battery status display.
Easy to use
- The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
- Optional boost mode.
- Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|800
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|25,2
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 50 Boost mode: / approx. 11
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|235
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
- Battery: 25.2 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Air intake filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Large Universal floor nozzle with LED
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle and soft dusting brush (2-in-1)
- Suction tube: Metal
- Large wall bracket with charging unit
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Bagless filter system
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Stairs