Cleaning really can be that simple: With the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner, vacuuming becomes a real joy. The many smart features include 1-click dust container emptying, boost function, ergonomic design for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, and LED lights on the active floor nozzle, which makes the dust more visible and guarantees reliable dirt pick-up. Other benefits include the quiet running volume and an easy-to-read battery status display, which shows the battery status and relevant messages at any time. There's also the convenient Power Lock feature, which removes the need to constantly hold down the power button. Thanks to the wall bracket with built-in charging function, stowing and charging the vacuum cleaner couldn't be simpler. The powerful BLDC motor (250 W) combined with a 25.2 V battery voltage take the hard work out of vacuuming.