Freedom of movement meets comfort. With the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner, vacuuming becomes a real joy: The many smart features include 1-click dust container emptying, boost function, ergonomic design for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, and LED lights on the active floor nozzle, which makes the dust more visible and guarantees reliable dirt pick-up. Other benefits include the quiet running volume, separate filter cleaning tool and an easy-to-read battery status display that provides notifications of faults. There's also the convenient Power Lock feature, which removes the need to constantly hold down the power button. Thanks to the wall bracket with built-in charging function, stowing and charging the vacuum cleaner couldn't be simpler. The powerful BLDC motor (250 W) combined with a 25.2 V battery voltage take the hard work out of vacuuming. The running time is 50 minutes, and the second battery means it can be used for even longer. The filter cleaning tool and the supplied second air inlet filter make cleaning child's play: Simply attach the filter cleaning tool, insert the second air inlet filter and start cleaning.