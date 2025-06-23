Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. This makes the new VC 7 Signature Line instantly recognisable as the best device in its category. With highlights such as the dust sensor, the active floor nozzle or the 2-stage power control, it also sets new standards in cleaning results and run time. Thanks to the second battery, the VC 7 Signature Line is always ready for use to quickly clear the way in large households.