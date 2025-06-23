The ready-to-connect HR 4.525 1/2" wall hose reel kit has a robust frame and includes a 25 m quality PrimoFlex 1/2" hose. The hose can be used for both mobile and stationary watering thanks to the practical hose storage feature. It is particularly suitable for small to medium-sized gardens. The ideal width of the hose reel means that it can stand safely and securely even on uneven ground, thereby ensuring a consistently high level of comfort for the operator. The precisely measured space between the hose and legs mean that it can be smoothly wound and unwound. Summary of equipment details: 25 m 1/2" hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors (3 without and 1 with aqua stop) and 1 G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 3/4 to G 1/2 reducer. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all of the available click systems.