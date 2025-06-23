Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 W V-12/2/18

Powerful, compact and energy-efficient: The KWD 1 W V-12/2/18 impresses with a 12 l plastic container, blower function, 2 m cable, 1.8 m suction hose and 4 castors for enhanced comfort.

The KWD 1 W V-12/2/18 with black device head stands out from the crowd for its compact design, its suction power and its energy efficiency – at a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. This ensures the device delivers top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust 12-litre plastic container, a 2-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle, a foam filter and a fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage area on top of the device can be used to safely place down tools and small parts such as screws and nails. The device also impresses with its space-saving storage, simple accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle to make it easier to move from place to place.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 W V-12/2/18: Compact design
Compact design
Flexible and versatile use. Space-saving storage.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 W V-12/2/18: Practical blower function
Practical blower function
Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 W V-12/2/18: Fleece filter bag
Fleece filter bag
Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material. For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Storage shelf
  • For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
  • Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
  • For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
  • For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
  • For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 1000
Suction Power (W) 220
Vacuum (mbar) max. 220
Air flow (l/s) max. 43
Container capacity (l) 12
Container material Plastic
Colour component Device head black Container Yellow
Power cable (m) 2
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 74
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 349 x 328 x 378

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.8 m
  • Suction hose type: with straight handle
  • Suction hose material: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
  • Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
  • Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Rotary switch (on/off)
  • Blower function
  • Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
  • Additional accessory storage on the device head
  • Storage space for small parts
  • Folding carrying handle
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 W V-12/2/18
Application areas
  • Terrace
  • Vehicle interior
  • Garage
  • Cellar
  • Liquids
  • Entrance area
  • Hobby room
Accessories