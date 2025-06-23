FloorPro Escalator Cleaner, neutral RM 758, 20l
Intensive cleaner for hard surfaces, for removing grease, oil and mineral contamination from escalators and moving walkways. Includes corrosion protection for the machine and escalator materials.
Cleans intensively, maintains and also protects effectively against corrosion: the FloorPro Escalator Cleaner RM 758, neutral, with integrated corrosion protection from Kärcher for escalators and moving walkways from manufacturers such as KONE, Otis, Fujitel, Schindler, Mitsubishi, CNIM, DONG, YANG, HITACHI or TOSHIBA. Specially developed for use with our BR 47/35 Esc escalator cleaning machine, the low-foaming intensive cleaner is also ideal for deep cleaning hard surfaces using the 1-step method with a scrubber dryer. Its neutral formulation is ultra-gentle on materials yet hard on dirt, reliably removing grease, oil and mineral contamination. The FloorPro Escalator Cleaner RM 758 is also suitable for use in oil separators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|7
|Weight (kg)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 250 x 430
Application areas
- Escalators/travelators