Highly alkaline FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776, specially designed for spot cleaning and deep cleaning of industrial floors, flowing and cement screeds, and surfaces coated with epoxy resin. The separator-friendly special cleaner is applied using the two-step method – it is applied with a spray unit before the dirty water is removed with a scrubber dryer after a clear contact time. The highly effective detergent completely removes rubber abrasion marks and marks from forklift trucks, as well as residues from adhesive tape and heavy oil and soot contamination. Metal and paint processing companies using FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776 also benefit from its formulation, which contains no silicones.