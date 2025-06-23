VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic, 200l

High-cleaning, foam-intensive active foam for the effective removal of oil, grease and mineral contamination. VDA-compliant and gentle on surfaces and brushes.

Selected ingredients and a special formulation for gentle and intensive cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles at the same time: VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic from Kärcher. Suitable for use at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems, the particularly foam-intensive active foam reliably and effectively removes grease, oil and mineral contamination from vehicle surfaces. RM 812 Classic can also be used as a brush shampoo. The voluminous, light-coloured foam supports the gliding properties of the brushes and thus protects the paintwork, while at the same time significantly reducing the resoiling of the brushes. In addition, the high-yield active foam is matched to subsequent wax products and thus prevents streaking, quickly separates oil/water in the oil separator and is VDA-compliant.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 200
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 9
Weight (kg) 205,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 226,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 580 x 580 x 970
VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic, 200l
VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic, 200l
VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic, 200l
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Commercial vehicle cleaning
  • Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
  • Cars
Accessories