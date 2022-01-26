Hygiene solutions for your facility/business

Discover our solutions for your facility and how we can help you ensure hygiene safety through our comprehensive training and support materials.

Person cleaning an office desk

Office buildings

Person cleaning the floor in a classroom

Education facilities

Person cleaning the floor in a supermarket using a scrubber dryer

Retail

Person cleaning a canteen floor

Restaurants and catering

Person cleaning a bus using a Kärcher vacuum cleaner

Public transport

Person cleaning a hotel lobby using a Kärcher Professional vacuum cleaner

Hospitality

Critical challenges in the "new normal"

The pandemic has disrupted the relationship between people and places and therefore changed priorities within the facility services market.

Recommendations from international health authorities are shaping new hygiene standards: It's all about infection prevention! 

Going beyond our products, our knowledge and solutions are reshaping the way you do business.
The five E's set out the essential elements of the new cleaning concepts and standards:

Evaluate, Enhance, Enable, Ensure and Enroll

Kärcher hygiene solutions – expertise that goes beyond products

In offices, schools, healthcare institutions, hotels, restaurants, canteens, retail trade, industry or public services – hygiene is key for a safe environment for tenants and visitors.

Kärcher offers the right solutions for your individual challenges.

Hygiene in office buildings

Hygiene concepts from healthcare institutions are transferred to all kinds of facilities. Recommendations from international health authorities are shaping new hygiene standards: It's now all about infection prevention in facility services. Workplace routines will have shifted by the time everyone can get back to their workplace after lockdowns due to the pandemic.

Manual disinfection of a glass door
Person disinfecting a table in a conference room
Person disinfecting a tiled floor in a kitchenette using a Kärcher steam cleaner

How to create a safe and hygienic environment for tenants and visitors in office buildings

Hygiene and safety will be top concerns as employees return to their workplaces. Companies will need to further minimise the number of surfaces people can touch and make sure that the workplace environment does not permit cross-infection. It is important to protect areas in which people gather and stay for longer periods of time from the spread of germs and viruses. Alongside all recommended personal hygiene measures, there is more that you can do to provide security for tenants and visitors in office buildings

Surface cleaning and disinfection: Critical touch points in office buildings

  • Daily hygienic cleaning is recommended in order to maintain overall cleanliness and hygiene levels.
  • Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as door handles, fittings and dispensers, hand dryers, waste bins, washroom handles, and toilet seats, is recommended during opening hours to prevent transmission of germs.

Steam cleaning and sanitising are chemical-free alternatives that can be used to create a hygienic environment.
The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment.

  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the area to be re-opened quickly.
Washroom illustration
  • Regular hygienic cleaning may be sufficient in small offices, where personal hygiene measures are implemented
  • For open-plan offices, shared desks or coworking spaces, regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas is highly recommended. As well as desks and furniture, door handles, window handles, phones, printers, photocopiers and waste bins are critical touch points.

The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment.

  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area
  • Manual disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the area to be re-opened quickly
Office illustration
  • Daily hygienic cleaning is recommended in order to maintain overall cleanliness and hygiene levels.
  • Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas and items such as door handles, seating areas and furniture, desk phones, remote controls, office equipment, refreshment stations, lift buttons, light switches, waste bins, and ashtrays is recommended between meetings to prevent transmission of germs.

For heat- and water-resistant surfaces in kitchenettes and canteens, steam cleaning and sanitising is a chemical-free alternative that can be used to create a hygienic environment.

  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the area to be re-opened quickly.
Meeting room illustration
  • Daily hygienic cleaning is recommended in order to maintain overall cleanliness and hygiene levels.
  • Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas and items such as door handles and handrails, welcome desks, seating areas and furniture, refreshment stations, payment terminals, lift buttons, light switches, waste bins, and ashtrays is recommended during opening hours to prevent the transmission of germs between visitors and tenants.

The frequency depends on the public footfall as well as on the risk assessment

  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the area to be re-opened quickly.
Public entrance hall illustration

In food preparation areas, the applicable official standard hygiene regulations must be strictly followed.

  • On the public side of restaurants and canteens, regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as food supply stations, fittings and dispensers, tables and chairs, as well as waste and recycling stations, must be carried out. The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment.
  • For water- and heat-resistant surfaces, steam cleaning and sanitising is a chemical-free alternative that can be used to create a hygienic environment.
  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs or render them inactive, allowing the area to be re-opened quickly.
Restaurant illustration

Air purification in closed rooms is an effective way to reduce the concentration of airborne germs, allergens and other pollutants. This is especially recommended for open-plan offices, meeting rooms and other communal spaces such as kitchenettes, canteens, changing rooms and entrance areas.

The use of complete filter systems in dry or carpet vacuum cleaners will prevent pollutants from becoming airborne during or as a result of vacuuming. These filter systems consist, for example, of a fleece filter bag, a fleece main filter basket and a HEPA-14 exhaust air filter.

Kärcher AF 100 air filter in an office
Wall chart
Workflow

Hygiene in education facilities

Hygiene and safety will be top concerns for teachers, students, pupils and their parents when schools, universities and other educational facilities re-open. A proper hygiene concept is essential to clean public institutions like schools, universities and childcare facilities effectively. It contains elements such as effectively ventilating rooms or reducing the size of groups present, as well as social distancing and rules for wearing masks. An additional important factor is the implementation of effective cleaning workflows – cleanliness can prevent illnesses if cleaning and hygiene protocols are implemented and followed.

Person cleaning a desk surface
Disinfecting a changing room using Kärcher spray units
Floor cleaning in a classroom using a Kärcher scrubber dryer

How to create a safe and hygienic environment for people in education facilities

Alongside all recommended personal hygiene measures, there is more that you can do to ensure a safe level of hygiene in your facilities. Recommendations from international and local health authorities are shaping new hygiene standards: It's now all about infection prevention in public buildings.

Daily hygienic cleaning of all surfaces is key to providing a safe environment. The right choice of cleaning equipment and products, plus well-trained staff to implement the new cleaning protocol, can provide the desired level of hygiene. Thorough documentation of this work, as well as training support and video tutorials, ensure continuous focus. Due to the high levels of footfall in schools, universities and childcare facilities, hygiene measures according to the "new normal" need to be implemented during the re-opening phase. Touch points such as door handles, handrails, tables and chairs, as well as sanitary facilities, should be cleaned throughout the day, depending on the actual risk of infection. Floor disinfection is only necessary in sports halls or playrooms, where physical skin contact with the floor is possible. Outside areas, such as playgrounds or seating areas, belonging to a certain facility only need to be sanitised if a confirmed outbreak of an infectious disease has occurred at the facility.

Government guidelines and requirements set out by public authorities regarding hygiene measures in public environments need to be followed.

Surface cleaning and disinfection: Critical touch points in education facilities

  • Daily hygienic cleaning is recommended in order to maintain overall cleanliness and hygiene levels.
  • Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as door handles, fittings and dispensers, hand dryers, waste bins, washroom handles, and toilet seats, is recommended during opening hours to prevent transmission of germs.

Steam cleaning and sanitising are chemical-free alternatives that can be used to create a hygienic environment.
The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment.

  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the area to be re-opened quickly.
Washroom illustration
  • Regular manual hygienic cleaning of these rooms and sanitising of frequently touched areas is highly recommended.
  • As well as desks, chairs and other furniture, door handles, window handles, communal equipment, waste bins and control systems are critical touch points.

The frequency of the hygiene measures to be implemented depends on how the room is occupied and on the risk assessment for the area.

  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area
  • Manual disinfection will destroy all germs or render them inactive, allowing the area to be re-opened quickly
Classroom illustration
  • Daily hygienic cleaning is recommended in order to maintain overall cleanliness and hygiene levels.
  • Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas and items such as door handles, seating areas and furniture, desk phones, remote controls, office equipment, refreshment stations, lift buttons, light switches, waste bins, and ashtrays is recommended between meetings to prevent transmission of germs.

For heat- and water-resistant surfaces in kitchenettes and canteens, steam cleaning and sanitising is a chemical-free alternative that can be used to create a hygienic environment.

  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the area to be re-opened quickly.
Meeting room illustration

In sports facilities, extra care needs to be taken when following hygiene measures, since skin contact with other people, surfaces and shared sports equipment is very likely.

  • All communal or shared equipment and areas must be thoroughly manually cleaned and sanitised after each use of the facility.
  • Regular cleaning and sanitising of all surfaces and floors will ensure safe levels of hygiene for all users of the facility
  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs or render them inactive, allowing the area to be re-opened quickly.
Sports facilities illustration

In food preparation areas, the applicable official standard hygiene regulations must be strictly followed.

  • On the public side of restaurants and canteens, regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as food supply stations, fittings and dispensers, tables and chairs, as well as waste and recycling stations, must be carried out. The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment.
  • For water- and heat-resistant surfaces, steam cleaning and sanitising is a chemical-free alternative that can be used to create a hygienic environment.
  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs or render them inactive, allowing the area to be re-opened quickly.
Restaurant illustration
Sample wall chart
Sample workflow

Hygiene in retail stores, shops and supermarkets

Customers and employees will expect retail stores, shops and supermarkets to implement extra cleaning measures during a pandemic. Making them aware of what is being done to meet their expectations will inspire confidence and trust. This can be accomplished in different ways, for example by increasing the visibility of cleaning and sanitising tasks in view of customers. Retail brands are responsible for stepping up customer protection in their stores, while the public has higher expectations than ever before. Now is the time to leverage your store cleaning/hygiene specifications in order to ensure that your ongoing measures are as successful as possible and to guarantee the safety of your greatest assets – your employees and day-to-day customers.

Person cleaning the meat counter in a supermarket
Person cleaning the floor in a supermarket using a Kärcher scrubber dryer
Person cleaning a toilet floor

How to create a safe and hygienic environment for customers and staff in retail businesses

It is important to protect areas in which people gather to shop and socialise, and confined areas in which people pass each other from the spread of germs of all kinds. Alongside all recommended personal hygiene and social distancing measures, there is more that you can do to provide security for employees and customers in retail stores, shops and supermarkets.

Surface cleaning and disinfection: Critical touch points in retail stores, shops and supermarkets

Hygiene matters, especially when entering a shopping centre, shop or supermarket. This has been more true than ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visible and efficient cleaning and, where necessary, disinfection in the entrance area or around the information desk where people gather in different situations, ensures that you can provide a safe, pleasant and welcoming environment for customers and employees alike.

Entrance area illustration

This is the heart of your facility, where your customers need to feel welcome and safe in order to enjoy their shopping experience.

Social distancing measures are a first step, as well as informing customers and staff alike of the necessary personal hygiene and safety measures, such as face masks, protective gloves, hand-washing facilities and disinfection stations.

The different hygiene measures – from cleaning to disinfection of floors, surfaces and key touch points – depend on the type of area and surface; legal guidelines and local authority requests also have to be taken into account. Customers expect a high level of hygiene measures, as hygiene and safety where they shop are critical concerns. We provide you with everything you need to make sure your customers feel safe in your shop, store or supermarket.

Shop floor illustration

Daily hygienic cleaning is a must in staff washrooms and customer toilets within your retail store. Both customers and staff expect and depend on a clean and safe environment there. Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as door handles, handrails, washroom handles, fittings and dispensers, toilet seats and waste bins, is recommended during opening hours to prevent transmission of germs. The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment for the area. Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area. Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the washroom to be used safely.

Staff washrooms and customer toilets

Wherever goods arrive and are stored, the need for cleanliness and hygiene is ever-present. Keeping floors free from unwanted loose dirt and dust so it does not get transported inside is just a basic first step. During and after the pandemic, thorough hygiene without any interruption will remain a requirement and will also need to be proved to public authorities. Hygienic cleaning with or without chemicals, as well as disinfection where needed, similarly with or without chemicals, must be performed frequently to keep areas safe and free from germs of all kinds.

Delivery and storage area illustration

How does dirt get into your facility? It is typically tracked in from pavements, parking areas, customer and staff entrances, loading docks or waste areas, for example. With our equipment and cleaning solutions, we provide you with everything you need to tackle dirt before it can come inside, no matter through which entrance.

Doing so eliminates dirt in which all kinds of pathogens and germs could potentially live and thrive, significantly improving the overall cleanliness of the facility.

Supermarket parking area illustration

There are areas in different retail outlets that customers never see – but the employees do. Staff areas require the same attention to cleanliness and hygiene as the areas where customers are present, as the available space in these areas is often limited and a multitude of people pass through frequently on their way to make sure the shop runs smoothly and customers are well taken care of. Frequent hygienic cleaning and sanitising or even disinfection of touch points is a must during the pandemic in order to keep the sales area up and running smoothly and according to local guidelines and requirements.

Employee changing rooms and washrooms illustration

Whether small or open-plan, offices also require special attention during the pandemic. Regular hygienic cleaning may be sufficient in small offices, where personal hygiene measures are implemented. For open-plan offices, shared desks or coworking spaces, regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas is highly recommended. As well as desks and furniture, door handles, window handles, phones, printers, photocopiers and waste bins are also critical touch points. The frequency depends on the level of footfall as well as on the risk assessment.

Targeted disinfection in both areas is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area. Manual disinfection will destroy all germs or render them inactive, allowing the area to be re-opened and used again quickly

Open-plan office illustration
Sample wall chart
Sample workflow

Hygiene in restaurants and catering facilities

Recommendations from international health authorities are shaping new hygiene standards, especially in areas where people gather to eat, drink and socialise: More than ever, it's all about hygiene and infection prevention in the restaurant and catering business. Workplace routines and customer expectations will have shifted by the time everyone can get back to their workplace after lockdowns due to the pandemic.

Person disinfecting professional kitchen
Person cleaning a carpeted floor in a restaurant
Person cleaning a restaurant toilet

How to create a safe and hygienic environment for employees and guests in different restaurant facilities

It is important to protect areas in which people meet, eat and stay for longer periods of time from the spread of all kinds of germs, viruses, bacteria and similar organisms.
Alongside all recommended personal hygiene and social distancing measures, there is more that you can do to provide security for employees and guests in different restaurant facilities.

Surface cleaning and disinfection: Critical touch points in restaurants and catering facilities

Daily hygienic cleaning and sanitising is a must in the washrooms of your restaurant facility, as guests expect and depend on a clean and safe environment there. Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as door handles, handrails, washroom handles, fittings, dispensers, toilet seats, and waste bins is recommended during opening hours to prevent transmission of germs. The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment for the area. Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area. Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the washroom to be used safely.

Toilets illustration

Your guests arrive with eager anticipation and high expectations. They want to eat, drink and socialise – in short, they want to have a good time.
To make sure your guests are fully satisfied, their expectations relating to the cleanliness and hygienic safety of the environment must be met. Guidelines set out by the local public authority also have to be followed in areas where food and drink is served and enjoyed. To support you in creating a perfectly hygienic environment for your guests, we provide you with both the equipment and the processes needed for keeping your restaurant spotlessly clean, both indoors and outdoors.

Restaurant illustration

Wherever food is cooked and meals are prepared, there will be stubborn dirt. There will also be high expectations with regard to spotless cleanliness and the utmost hygiene. Grease and food residues must be systematically removed in accordance with the applicable local guidelines (e.g. HACCP) in order to eliminate breeding grounds for all kinds of germs. On top of that and especially in the situation caused by the pandemic, special attention needs to be paid to the frequency of cleaning and, where necessary, disinfection. With the right solution, commercial kitchens can be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly and efficiently.

Restaurant kitchen illustration

How does dirt get into your restaurant? It is typically tracked in from pavements, parking areas, front and rear entrances, loading docks or waste areas, for example. With our equipment and cleaning solutions, we provide you with everything you need to tackle dirt before it can come inside. Doing so eliminates dirt in which all kinds of pathogens and germs could potentially live and thrive, significantly improving the overall cleanliness of the area.

Outside area illustration
Sample wall chart
Sample workflow

Hygiene in public transport

Due to the high footfall on public transport vehicles, complete hygiene safety is not fully achievable. However, travellers will expect improved hygiene measures as cities become denser in population and private traffic is more and more often banned from city centres.
An effective cleaning and hygiene concept with thorough, visible documentation can help to provide the required awareness of risks and build trust in public transportation.

Surface disinfection on public transport
Floor cleaning on public transport
Surface disinfection on a stone wall in a station forecourt using Kärcher HDS Trailer

How to create a safe and hygienic environment for passengers and staff on public transport

Hygiene and safety are top concerns for travellers on public transport.
A clean environment is key to establish the required trust in public transportation. Thorough documentation of key touch points and the frequency of their cleaning, visible to travellers, will further improve the image of the hygiene measures taken.
Alongside all recommended personal hygiene measures, there is more that you can do to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Surface cleaning and disinfection: Critical touch points on public transportation

  • Daily hygienic cleaning is recommended in order to maintain overall cleanliness and hygiene levels. For water- and heat-resistant surfaces, steam cleaning and sanitising is a chemical-free alternative that can be used to create a hygienic environment
  • Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as door handles, handrails, washroom handles, fittings, dispensers, toilet seats and waste bins is recommended during transportation hours to prevent transmission of germs. The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment.
  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the washroom to be used safely.
Washroom on public transport illustration
  • Daily hygienic cleaning is recommended in order to maintain overall cleanliness and hygiene levels.
  • Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as door handles, handrails and waste bins is recommended during transportation hours to prevent transmission of germs. The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment.
  • Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area.
  • Spray disinfection will destroy all germs, allowing transport to be re-opened quickly.
Public transport illustration
  • Ticket counters and check-in areas are places with high, dense footfall and often cannot be avoided by passengers. Special care for personal protection of staff is highly recommended. Due to the manual handling of tickets and luggage, regular touch point cleaning should be maintained, and hand sanitiser or disinfection wipes should be made available.
  • Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas is recommended during transportation hours to prevent transmission of germs.
  • Regularly cleaning spit guards provides clear visibility and is key to maintaining a hygienic appearance.
Ticket counter illustration
Sample wall chart
Sample workflow

Hygiene in different hospitality facilities

Guests are at the heart of your business; as a result, their safety and comfort is a top priority, alongside showing the same great care for associates and staff members of all kinds. During and after the pandemic, visible and trustworthy hygiene and infection prevention is what matters most. Customers and guests expect new routines regarding cleanliness and hygiene and visible proof of the enhanced measures that have been taken.

We offer solutions for this task, including top-performing and economical machines to clean and disinfect your hotel or other hospitality facilities from top to bottom with ease. The machines are as quiet as a whisper and can therefore be used day or night, all while improving the wellbeing of each guest and employee and ensuring your hotel is maintained to the best possible standard.

Person disinfecting a carpeted floor in a hotel room using a Kärcher upright brush-type vacuum cleaner
Person disinfecting a hotel pool
Floor disinfection in a hotel bathroom using a Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner

How to create a safe and hygienic environment for employees, guests and visitors in hotels and other hospitality facilities

It is important to protect areas in which people stay, socialise, work, eat, relax and sleep from the spread of germs and viruses. Alongside all recommended personal hygiene measures, such as social distancing, wearing protective masks and implementing enhanced hand-washing routines, there is more that you can do to ensure safety and hygiene for employees, guests and visitors in your facilities.

Surface cleaning and disinfection: Critical touch points in different hospitality facilities

First impressions matter. This has been more true than ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visible and efficient cleaning and, where necessary, disinfection in public spaces, lobbies and reception areas ensures that you can provide a safe, pleasant and welcoming environment for guests and employees alike.

Hotel reception illustration

Guests are the heart of your business and keeping their temporary living space comfortable, safe and clean is your primary goal. Kärcher's efficient cleaning and disinfection solutions help you to cut down cleaning and disinfection time and will let you do the job when you need to, day or night, without unnecessarily disturbing anyone.

Depending on the surface, the right combination of Kärcher's vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, spray extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners and other disinfection equipment will help you to have guest rooms and guest bathrooms cleaned and disinfected quickly and quietly so they are left as sanitary as possible.

Hotel room illustration

Daily hygienic cleaning and sanitising is a must in the public bathrooms of your hospitality facility, as visitors and guests expect and depend on a clean and safe environment there. Regular manual cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched areas, such as door handles, handrails, washroom handles, fittings, dispensers, toilet seats, and waste bins is recommended during opening hours to prevent transmission of germs. The frequency depends on the footfall as well as on the risk assessment for the area. Targeted disinfection is only required after a known pathogen outbreak in the area. Spray disinfection will destroy all germs and allow the washroom to be used safely.

Hotel toilets illustration

Your conference rooms and banquet areas must exude cleanliness and the highest standard of hygiene measures. Our solutions, including simple, powerful and compact equipment and processes, help you to clean and disinfect floors quickly and efficiently so you can prepare for the next event.

Having a space that needs to be turned around as quickly as possible requires cleaning and disinfection equipment that will allow you to switch gears seamlessly – from scheduled activities to an elegant dinner or a business conference. We know that different activities require different cleaning and disinfection solutions: A compact scrubber dryer to clean tiled, wooden or laminate floors, carpet cleaning equipment for your soft floors and upholstery, quiet vacuum cleaners to operate during the day in noise-sensitive environments, cordless battery-operated and ergonomic machines for quick clean up, and air purifiers to keep the air in the room free of any harmful particles.

Meeting room and banquet area illustration

Wherever food is cooked and meals are prepared, there will be stubborn dirt. There will also be high expectations with regard to spotless cleanliness and the utmost hygiene. Grease and food residues must be systematically removed in accordance with the applicable local guidelines (e.g. HACCP) in order to eliminate breeding grounds for all kinds of germs. On top of that and especially in the situation caused by the pandemic, special attention needs to be paid to the frequency of cleaning and, where necessary, disinfection. We know that you need to clean more than a few dirty dishes in your kitchen. With the right solution, commercial kitchens can be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly and efficiently.

Restaurant kitchen illustration

There is a delicious scent wafting over the area, coming from the kitchen. To make sure your guests are fully satisfied, their expectations relating to the cleanliness and hygienic safety of the environment must be met. Guidelines set out by the local public authority also have to be followed in areas where food and drink is served and enjoyed. To support you in creating a perfectly hygienic environment for your guests, we provide you with both the equipment and the processes needed for keeping your restaurant spotlessly clean, both indoors and outdoors.

Dining room illustration

The health and wellness of hotel guests is top priority, especially in this area. We provide you with safe and effective cleaning and disinfection tools and processes to reach this goal. Let the spa and fitness area be a fun and relaxing space for your guests, not a place where they have to worry about cleanliness and their safety.

Wellness facilities illustration

Let us not forget the areas where your guests usually are not present – but the heart of your business, your staff, are. Back-of-house areas require the same attention to cleanliness and hygiene, as the available space in these areas is often more limited than front-of-house areas and a multitude of people pass through frequently on their way to make sure the hotel runs smoothly and your guests are kept safe and happy. Frequent hygienic cleaning and sanitising or even disinfection of touch points is strongly recommended during the pandemic in order to keep the heart of your business beating strongly.

Hotel logistics illustration
Sample wall chart
Sample workflow

Tailor-made risk assessment for your property

Assess the hygiene risk in your property

A risk assessment forms the basis for the right solution to ensure infection prevention on site. The extent of the required cleaning and disinfection measures is determined and established on a needs-oriented basis.

 

Find out more

Further information about cleaning methods and products

Easyforce_soccer_stadium 147675

Thermal disinfection
More information
RM_735_single_use_app_01_CI20_96 dpi (jpg)

Chemical disinfection
More information
Kärcher AF 100

Air filtration
More information