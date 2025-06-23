Scrubber dryers BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
Mains-operated (230 V/50 Hz) and affordable: the scrubber drier with disc technology cleans up to 1700 m²/h. For efficient basic and maintenance cleaning of areas up to 900 m².
With the mains-powered (230 V/50 Hz) BD 43/35 C Ep scrubber drier with disc engineering, there is no option of battery operation, which makes the machine very inexpensive. The machine's technical equipment is of the usual high standard: It impresses with a working width of 43 centimetres, a tank volume of 35 litres, a 900 millimetre V-shaped squeegee, and is very easy to operate thanks to the EASY Operation system with the striking yellow buttons. Furthermore, it is very quiet and cleaning is child's play. The manoeuvrable BD 43/35 C Ep is ideal for smaller and heavily furnished areas of up to 900 m². In addition, its compact dimensions allow an optimum overview of the area to be cleaned.
Features and benefits
Robust and durable control elementsDesigned for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Small, compact machineExtremely manoeuvrable machine. Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
Large tank volume for long work intervals
- Large tank volume for long work intervals without interruption.
- For very efficient and economical cleaning.
Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
- Excellent price-performance ratio.
- Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
- Yellow control elements simplify operation and reduce teach-in time.
Mains-operated machine
- Low weight low initial outlay.
- Suitable for both occasional and continuous use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|750
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|35 / 35
|Theoretical area performance (ft²/hr)
|1720
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1250
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 - 40 / 26,5 - 28,5
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|48
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation