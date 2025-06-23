The compact BD 50/60 C Ep Classic delivers maximum cleaning performance with minimum equipment. Machine features have been reduced to the most important settings and functions for efficient use. The EASY-Operation system makes the machine very easy to operate. This compact machine is very manoeuvrable and offers the operator a clear view of the area to be cleaned. In addition, this mains-operated scrubber drier with disc technology is also very affordable. The BD 50/60 C Ep Classic is ideal for both occasional and continuous use.