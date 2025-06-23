Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the BR 30/4 C Anniversary Edition in black is as easy to manoeuvre as an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. Compared with conventional mopping, the machine has the advantage of ten times more contact pressure for a significantly higher cleaning performance. Add to this a roller speed of around 1500 revolutions. The suction works either forwards or backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This increases the contact time for the cleaning water. The floor is dry immediately after cleaning, which reduces the risk of slipping and allows it to be walked on again. Perfect for cleaning smaller shops, restaurants, service stations, supermarkets, sanitary facilities, hotel self-service areas or can be used alongside existing scrubber dryers. A microfibre roller is also included in the scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition.