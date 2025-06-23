Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C Anniversary Edition
The very compact and lightweight BR 30/4 C Anniversary Edition scrubber dryer in black is the innovative and powerful alternative to manual cleaning of surfaces up to 200 m².
Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the BR 30/4 C Anniversary Edition in black is as easy to manoeuvre as an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. Compared with conventional mopping, the machine has the advantage of ten times more contact pressure for a significantly higher cleaning performance. Add to this a roller speed of around 1500 revolutions. The suction works either forwards or backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This increases the contact time for the cleaning water. The floor is dry immediately after cleaning, which reduces the risk of slipping and allows it to be walked on again. Perfect for cleaning smaller shops, restaurants, service stations, supermarkets, sanitary facilities, hotel self-service areas or can be used alongside existing scrubber dryers. A microfibre roller is also included in the scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition.
Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
- For ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
- The roller brush also cleans textured surfaces and crevices.
- The roller provides automatic forward motion so that the machine does not have to be pushed.
Dries immediately
- The soft suction lips vacuum up moisture from the floor, leaving it dry – whether going forwards or backwards.
- The floor can be walked on again immediately.
- For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be switched off via the foot pedal.
Suction can be switched off
- Suction can be switched off via the foot pedal
- Cleaning fleet can be applied and then suctioned for deeper cleaning.
Removable tanks
- The handy fresh water tank can be removed and filled in small sinks.
- The dirty water tank can be removed separately and, for example, be emptied in the sink.
- Tanks can be removed separately or together. Includes handle for easy transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|300
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|300
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|200
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|130
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1450
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100
|Water consumption (l/min)
|0,3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 72
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Rated input power (W)
|820
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|507 x 343 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre roller: 1 Piece(s)
- Transport wheels
- 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation