Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
The very compact and light scrubber drier BR 30/4 C, weighing only 12 kg, is the innovative and powerful alternative for the manual cleaning of hard areas from 20 to 200 m². The floor is dry immediately after cleaning and is therefore anti-slip and walkable again.Perfect for cleaning smaller shops, restaurants, service stations, supermarkets, sanitary facilities, hotels in the snack area or can be used alongside existing scrubber driers. With manual suction for vacuuming inaccessible corners.With microfibre roller specially for cleaning fine stoneware tiles.
This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet.
Features and benefits
High-speed roller brushFor ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning. The roller brush also cleans textured surfaces and crevices. The roller provides automatic forward motion so that the machine does not have to be pushed.
Dries immediatelyThe soft suction lips vacuum up moisture from the floor, leaving it dry – whether going forwards or backwards. For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be switched off via the foot pedal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|300
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|300
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|200
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|130
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1450
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100
|Water consumption (l/min)
|0,3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 72
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Rated input power (W)
|820
|Colour
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|495 x 340 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre roller: 1 Piece(s)
- Transport wheels
- 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)
- Manual vacuuming
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation