Scrubber dryers BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
Agile, lightweight, quiet: The BR 35/12 C scrubber drier with its fast rechargeable, high-performance lithium-ion battery, rotating brush head, KART & roller technology and eco!efficiency mode.
Manoeuvrable, user-friendly and easy-to-maintain, the BR 35/12 C scrubber drier is a highly professional and efficient tool for cleaning small areas and cluttered surfaces. The machine is fitted with a rotatable roller brush head with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology), making it perfect for tight corners. Can also clean in reverse if necessary (due to lack of space etc). The new lithium-ion battery has a prolonged running time, making it 3 times more durable than normal lead batteries. It is completely maintenance-free and quick to recharge. The machine's lightweight design helps you to negotiate steps and facilitates transportation. The eco!efficiency mode reduces energy consumption, increases the running time and lowers the volume by around 40%.
Features and benefits
Brush head rotatable by +/-200° with KART technology, allowing the machine to be steered. For comfortable handling of bendsExtremely manoeuvrable and effective – ideal for heavily furnished areas. The brush is always perpendicular to the direction of travel. The squeegee reliably absorbs the water in every corner. If necessary, it can also clean and vacuum in reverse.
Includes a high-performance lithium-ion batteryCompletely maintenance-free despite a lifetime that is three times longer than conventional batteries. Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary. Fast charging (fully charged in three hours, half charged in one hour).
Energy-saving eco!efficiency modeSaves resources and extends the run time by up to 50%. 40% quieter. Reduced CO₂ emissions.
Compact machine
- Can be moved away from the wall at a 90° angle.
- No machine projections; easy handling.
Very low machine weight
- 35% lighter than comparable machines.
- Easier to manoeuvre over steps, thresholds or stairs.
- Easier to transport in vehicles.
Folding handlebar
- Compact for easy storage.
- Can even be transported in small vehicles.
Height-adjustable handlebar
- Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Incl. powerful built-in charger
- The battery charger is always to hand, ready to charge at any time.
- A full charge takes three hours, a half charge takes one hour. Can be topped up at any time between full charges.
- Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode.
Roller technology
- High contact pressure for removing stubborn soiling.
- Also very effective on rough floor coverings or for cleaning joints.
- Uniform cleaning result.
Includes sweeping function
- Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single step.
- Even picks up small stones, splinters of wood and other small parts.
- Ensures optimal operation of the squeegee.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|350
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|450
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|12 / 12
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1050
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,2 / 21
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 1,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 2,7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|700 - 1500
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|80 - 150 / 6 - 12
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1050
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 65
|Rated input power (W)
|500
|Colour
|anthracite
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|48
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|890 x 420 x 1090
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Variable contact pressure