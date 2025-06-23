Robust, compact, manoeuvrable, battery powered: Our battery powered B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively under tough, everyday working conditions with its indispensable features and excellent standard equipment. The DOSE cleaning agent dosing system helps to conserve resources and to perform cleaning tasks cost-effectively. The auto-fill function saves time while filling the 150 l fresh water tank, while the automatic tank rinsing system makes it easier to clean the waste water tank. With two disc brushes, a 90 cm working width and the new, very robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee, the machine can clean 5400 m² per hour without any difficulty. A daytime running light improves visibility and the extremely robust steel impact protection with large deflecting rollers reliably protect the user and machine. The B 150 R Bp is very easy to operate thanks to its large, colour display with 30 languages, as well as its colour-coded controls. To ensure safety, the machine also has the patented KIK key system which enables different user rights to be assigned and therefore virtually rules out operator errors.