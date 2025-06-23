Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
The B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber dryer with two disc brushes, a 90 cm working width and the latest-generation squeegee for optimal cleaning results and an area performance of 5400 m² per hour.
Robust, compact, manoeuvrable, battery powered: Our battery powered B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively under tough, everyday working conditions with its indispensable features and excellent standard equipment. The DOSE cleaning agent dosing system helps to conserve resources and to perform cleaning tasks cost-effectively. The auto-fill function saves time while filling the 150 l fresh water tank, while the automatic tank rinsing system makes it easier to clean the waste water tank. With two disc brushes, a 90 cm working width and the new, very robust, die-cast aluminium squeegee, the machine can clean 5400 m² per hour without any difficulty. A daytime running light improves visibility and the extremely robust steel impact protection with large deflecting rollers reliably protect the user and machine. The B 150 R Bp is very easy to operate thanks to its large, colour display with 30 languages, as well as its colour-coded controls. To ensure safety, the machine also has the patented KIK key system which enables different user rights to be assigned and therefore virtually rules out operator errors.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- Up to 40 percent longer runtime of the battery.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Brush motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|5400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3800
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 11
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|6
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|94 / 89
|aisle turning width (cm)
|175
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Built-in charger
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities