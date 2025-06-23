Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition

For an area performance of up to 2000 m2 per hour: the BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition battery-powered ride-on scrubber dryer in black with disc brush.

Kärcher's 90th anniversary: BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition scrubber dryer in black. The ultra-simple operation using specially colour-coded control elements is one of the standout features of our battery-powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber dryer. Its compact, narrow construction makes it easier to handle and transport and lends it a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a viable alternative to walk-behind machines. The design is complemented by useful details such as the Home Base – with hooks for carrying manual cleaning equipment, or the optional holder for a bin liner and a mop. The scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition also includes six 2.5 litre canisters of CA 50 C detergent.

Features and benefits
Easy operation
  • Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel.
  • Brief familiarisation phases.
  • Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Disc brush engineering
  • Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head.
  • High area performance thanks to large working width.
  • Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
  • Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
  • Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
  • Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
  • Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
  • Helps prevent blockage of the suction channel.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 70 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2805
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2000
Battery (V) 24
Battery run time (h) max. 2,5
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 13 / 20
aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,3
Rated input power (W) 1400
Permissible total weight (kg) 345
Weight without accessories (kg) 112
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1310 x 590 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition
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