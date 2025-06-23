Kärcher's 90th anniversary: BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition scrubber dryer in black. The ultra-simple operation using specially colour-coded control elements is one of the standout features of our battery-powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber dryer. Its compact, narrow construction makes it easier to handle and transport and lends it a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a viable alternative to walk-behind machines. The design is complemented by useful details such as the Home Base – with hooks for carrying manual cleaning equipment, or the optional holder for a bin liner and a mop. The scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition also includes six 2.5 litre canisters of CA 50 C detergent.