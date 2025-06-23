Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition
For an area performance of up to 2000 m2 per hour: the BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition battery-powered ride-on scrubber dryer in black with disc brush.
Kärcher's 90th anniversary: BD 50/70 R Classic Anniversary Edition scrubber dryer in black. The ultra-simple operation using specially colour-coded control elements is one of the standout features of our battery-powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber dryer. Its compact, narrow construction makes it easier to handle and transport and lends it a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a viable alternative to walk-behind machines. The design is complemented by useful details such as the Home Base – with hooks for carrying manual cleaning equipment, or the optional holder for a bin liner and a mop. The scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition also includes six 2.5 litre canisters of CA 50 C detergent.
Features and benefits
Easy operation
- Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel.
- Brief familiarisation phases.
- Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Disc brush engineering
- Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head.
- High area performance thanks to large working width.
- Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
- Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
- Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
- Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
- Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
- Helps prevent blockage of the suction channel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|70 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|2805
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2000
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|13 / 20
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,3
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|345
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|112
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1310 x 590 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system