Cold water high-pressure cleaners
Cold water high-pressure cleaners - cold shower for stubborn dirt Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and a high flow rate, cold water high-pressure cleaners can also remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.
Super class
The best in their field. Our super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are used wherever uncompromising maximum performance is required. With their robust and durable design, they are perfectly equipped to remove even the most stubborn dirt. Whether in agriculture, on the construction site, in industry or municipal use – maximum performance is required. Pressure, flow volumes and super class equipment are perfectly matched.
Middle class
Well equipped for long and heavy-duty use: Cold water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class clean machines, vehicles or company premises quickly and reliably.
Compact class
Light and powerful: these compact, all-round cleaning machines clean courtyards and workshops in next to no time. They excel with pressure, flow rate and working time.
Special class
Equipped for easy transport on particularly difficult surfaces: the special class from Kärcher removes stubborn dirt in difficult to reach areas.
Expert class
Robust design, high-quality components, long life, reliable performance and the simplest of operation: High-pressure cleaners that expertly concentrate on the essentials and combine the requirements of professional users with an exceptionally good price-performance ratio. Making them perfect for spontaneous use in trade, on construction sites and in the workshop.
Combustion engine
Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.