When working with high-pressure cleaners, you can achieve 35% faster and better cleaning results using hot water compared to cold water. Our HG 64 hot water generator is a cost-effective solution for upgrading your cold water machine accordingly – regardless of how old it is, its output or even its manufacturer. Hot water dissolves greasy, oily and encrusted dirt much more effectively than cold water and thereby also saves on detergent. It also significantly reduces germs and, to protect sensitive surfaces, it is possible to reduce the working pressure whilst retaining the same cleaning power. The hot water generator, which is effectively protected against damage by a tubular frame, is consistently designed for long-term use, features a safety block with pressure switch, protection against water deficiency and an efficient, low-emission and long-lasting burner with 64 kW output. In addition, an integrated Soft Damping System effectively protects the heating coil from vibrations and thus increases its lifetime.