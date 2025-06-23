Powerful, hot water high-pressure cleaner with robust four-stroke diesel engine and electric starter for operation independent of an electricity supply. All components are accommodated in a sturdy tubular steel frame which provides all-round protection during heavy-duty applications. The frame is specially designed for mechanical handling with a crane or fork-lift truck. The engine is equipped with an automatic speed reducing facility which lowers the noise level during work breaks and greatly extends the service life of the high-pressure cleaner. The standard electric starter enhances starting comfort. High-grade materials in the high-pressure pump, i.e. brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves, nickel-chromium plated stainless-steel pistons, help guarantee a long service life and superior running characteristics. A pressure relief valve, integral pressure and water flow controls aswell as the steam mode ensure that performance can be ideally matched to different cleaning tasks. The high-performance burner, with upright heater coil and non-detonating continuous ignition, has an infinitely variable setting between 30°C and 98°C. Safety features, such as the low oil cut-out, safety valves, low water cut-out and low heating oil cut-out help protect the machine in tough day-to-day operating conditions. The float tank with its integrated drip-feed scale inhibitor (DGT) reliably isolates the unit from the drinking water main and protects all components that come into contact with water from scale and other deposits.