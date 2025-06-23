High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De
Diesel-fuelled hot-water high-pressure cleaner with float tank, anti-scale protection, fuel shortage safeguard, steam level and infinitely variable pressure and water flow rate. Detergent mixture at high pressure. Electric and manual start.
Powerful, hot water high-pressure cleaner with robust four-stroke diesel engine and electric starter for operation independent of an electricity supply. All components are accommodated in a sturdy tubular steel frame which provides all-round protection during heavy-duty applications. The frame is specially designed for mechanical handling with a crane or fork-lift truck. The engine is equipped with an automatic speed reducing facility which lowers the noise level during work breaks and greatly extends the service life of the high-pressure cleaner. The standard electric starter enhances starting comfort. High-grade materials in the high-pressure pump, i.e. brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves, nickel-chromium plated stainless-steel pistons, help guarantee a long service life and superior running characteristics. A pressure relief valve, integral pressure and water flow controls aswell as the steam mode ensure that performance can be ideally matched to different cleaning tasks. The high-performance burner, with upright heater coil and non-detonating continuous ignition, has an infinitely variable setting between 30°C and 98°C. Safety features, such as the low oil cut-out, safety valves, low water cut-out and low heating oil cut-out help protect the machine in tough day-to-day operating conditions. The float tank with its integrated drip-feed scale inhibitor (DGT) reliably isolates the unit from the drinking water main and protects all components that come into contact with water from scale and other deposits.
Features and benefits
Optimum ease of use
- Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage and overheating.
- The ergonomically designed spray gun reduces holding and pulling force.
- Electro start for effortless starting.
Maximum performance
- High-output burner with upright heating coil and detonation-free continuous ignition.
- For removing stubborn encrustations.
- Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks for long running periods.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450 - 900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - 200 / 4 - 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 98
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5,6
|Fuel tank (l)
|5,5
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Motor type
|L 100 N
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|Low
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|185
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1100 x 750 x 785
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Easy Press trigger gun
- Spray gun
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- Cage frame
- Electro start
- Sturdy tubular steel frame for crane loading