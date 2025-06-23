The powerful three-phase hot water HDS 8/18-4 C Classic high-pressure cleaner is the ideal hot water entry-level machine. The compact class machine is equipped with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and offers all the important basic functions. The high-pressure cleaner impresses with its user-friendly handling, thanks to the central one-button operation, and boasts outstanding mobility. The machine is equipped with the ergonomic Easy Press, soft grip trigger gun and offers practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles etc. In the eco!efficiency mode, fuel consumption is optimised. The maximum temperature in the eco!efficiency mode is 60°C, which is sufficient for almost all general cleaning tasks.