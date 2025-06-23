High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18-4 C Classic
Robust three-phase HDS 8/18-4 C Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner. With 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, storage compartments, one-button operation, Easy Press trigger gun and much more.
The powerful three-phase hot water HDS 8/18-4 C Classic high-pressure cleaner is the ideal hot water entry-level machine. The compact class machine is equipped with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and offers all the important basic functions. The high-pressure cleaner impresses with its user-friendly handling, thanks to the central one-button operation, and boasts outstanding mobility. The machine is equipped with the ergonomic Easy Press, soft grip trigger gun and offers practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles etc. In the eco!efficiency mode, fuel consumption is optimised. The maximum temperature in the eco!efficiency mode is 60°C, which is sufficient for almost all general cleaning tasks.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lasting
- Air/water-cooled electric motors for intensive use.
- 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
Hot water
- Optimised fuel consumption in the eco!efficiency mode at 60°C.
- Save on cleaning agents, since grease and oil can in most cases be removed with just hot water.
- Shorter cleaning times and an anti-bacterial effect in comparison to cold water high-pressure cleaners.
User-friendliness
- Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch.
- Large tank opening with filling chute.
- Storage compartment for nozzles, tools and other small parts.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Easy Press trigger gun
- Ergonomic design for ease of use.
- Easy press trigger for effortless use.
- With soft grip for a secure hold.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 800
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|6
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|3,5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|110
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Easy Press trigger gun
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Anti-twist system (AVS)
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities