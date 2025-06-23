High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic

Reliable, easy to operate hot water high-pressure cleaner, with excellent price/performance ratio and equipped with a high-quality crankshaft pump as well as a robust tubular steel frame. 

Thanks to its proven and particularly powerful and reliable components, the HDS 10/21-4 M Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher shines with the simplest operation, ease of maintenance and best cleaning results. The robust crankshaft pump, protected from contamination by a water filter, and the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensure high performance and long-lasting operation. Thanks to the open design, all essential components are very easy to access, while maximum protection is ensured by a sturdy tubular steel frame. This makes the HDS 10/21-4 M Classic suitable for the most challenging applications under harsh conditions, such as on construction sites or in agriculture. Integrated crane hooks and large, puncture-resistant wheels facilitate transport to and from the site. The machine from the middle class is also equipped with the proven Classic high-pressure gun, a 30 litre fuel tank for very long cleaning applications and practical options for accessory storage as standard. 

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Robust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic: Efficient burner engineering
Efficient burner engineering
High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic: Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy and intuitive to operate.
Reliability
  • Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
  • 4-pole water-cooled electric motor.
  • Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
Outstanding mobility
  • Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
  • With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 350 - 1000
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 210 / 3 - 21
Max. pressure (bar) 235
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 80
Connected load (kW) 8
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 6,4
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 5,2
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 30
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 128
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 138
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1075 x 722 x 892

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • ANTI!Twist
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Pole reverse plug (3~)
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents