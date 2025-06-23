The heated three-phase HDS 8/18-4 M entry-level machine offers considerably higher pressure compared to the single-phase HDS 7/12-4 M high-pressure cleaner. The hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor offers impressive features like the economical eco!efficiency mode. Service switch for water hardness regulation, turbo blower, cleaning agent dosing unit, optimised burner engineering and high pump efficiency are other eco-friendly equipment details. LED displays, loss-proof spray lance intake and the central control panel ensure easy operation. Optimum cleaning performance is achieved with the patented nozzle technology and application-specific accessories. Steering roller, large rubber wheels, push handle, tilting aid, lifting points for handling with a forklift and transport eyelets are all part of the mobility concept. The necessary operational safety is ensured by the 3-piston axial pump with ceramic pistons, the heat-resistant flue outlet, system care adaptation, robust chassis and exhaust monitoring. All components required for maintenance are easily accessible. Using the service switch, the operating data for fault diagnosis can be conveniently retrieved at any time.