High-pressure cleaner HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24KW
The HDS-E 8/16-4M with electric boiler is ideal where exhaust gases are undesired. Thanks to a unique type of boiler insulation and eco!efficiency mode, it is efficient and eco-friendly.
The innovative HDS E 8/16-4M electrically heated, hot water high-pressure cleaner is designed for excellent energy efficiency and a particularly high operating temperature. Thanks to the innovative, highly effective boiler insulation made from a special foam, the power consumption of the device is drastically reduced in the continuous standby mode. This allows energy savings of up to 40%. The eco!efficiency mode automatically switches the device into the particularly efficient 60°C mode, saving valuable resources. The especially hot operating temperature of max. 85°C is especially advantageous on greasy and oily stains, where a temperature of up to 80°C can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to servo control. A high-speed heating chamber ensures a much shorter preheating time. The hot water high-pressure cleaner can be used wherever exhaust gases are undesired or even prohibited, e. g. in food processing plants, hospitals, large kitchens or industrial plants.
Features and benefits
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
- Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in stand-by mode.
- Unique eco!efficiency mode.
Extremely high temperature cleaning, for the most stubborn dirt
- Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in stand-by mode.
- Unique eco!efficiency mode.
New servo control function
- For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.
Efficient boiler design
- Short heating up time.
Particularly high work temperature
- Large water reservoir (max. 85°C).
- Up to 58°C in continuous operation under full load or 80°C with Servo Control.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 760
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 45 - max. 85
|Connected load (kW)
|29,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Heating output (kW)
|24
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|112
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Easy Press trigger gun
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Spray gun with soft grip padding
- Exhaust-free electric heating
- Control bar with display light
- 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Servo Control