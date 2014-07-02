The innovative HDS E 8/16-4M electrically heated, hot water high-pressure cleaner is designed for excellent energy efficiency and a particularly high operating temperature. Thanks to the innovative, highly effective boiler insulation made from a special foam, the power consumption of the device is drastically reduced in the continuous standby mode. This allows energy savings of up to 40%. The eco!efficiency mode automatically switches the device into the particularly efficient 60°C mode, saving valuable resources. The especially hot operating temperature of max. 85°C is especially advantageous on greasy and oily stains, where a temperature of up to 80°C can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to servo control. A high-speed heating chamber ensures a much shorter preheating time. The hot water high-pressure cleaner can be used wherever exhaust gases are undesired or even prohibited, e. g. in food processing plants, hospitals, large kitchens or industrial plants.