Health sector



Perfect hygiene with high efficiency. The successful day-to-day running of busy hospitals and clinics is inextricably linked with modern hygiene and efficiency. The vital importance of maintaining hygiene, in particular the avoidance of nosocomial infections and transmission of germs, must be ensured in any event through optimal care and cleanliness. The various areas in hospitals each require their own specific cleaning solutions - from small to large areas, from kitchens to operating theatres. In busy hospitals and clinics, efficient maintenance cleaning is crucial as there is rarely enough time for time-consuming deep cleaning. More stringent hygiene standards, increasing cost pressures and competition make things more difficult. Kärcher offers products that are ideally suited to meeting these high demands: professional, efficient cleaning systems. And individual services ranging from mobile to intensive cleaning.