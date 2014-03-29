Hotel and hospitality industry

Suction pipe with extra long hose

The vacuum cleaner for all surfaces – the CV 60/2 is a true all-rounder, as it automatically adjusts itself to every floor covering. From hard floors to carpets and vice versa – switching accessories is not necessary. Ease of use and extreme manoeuvrability. With contra-rotating roller brushes, side brushes, suction pipe and optional HEPA filter. The on-board practical accessory kit for cleaning hard-to-reach areas as well as other accessories and charger are ready to hand at all times.