Food industry

Countless cleaning tasks. One system. The name Kärcher is synonymous with power, quality and innovation worldwide. It also stands for cleaning expertise that sets the standards. As the inventor of high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher is today a world market leader and one of the driving forces behind technological developments in cleaning technology and other fields. As an industry supplier, especially in the food processing sector, Kärcher offers outstanding solutions, in terms of both technical performance and cost-effectiveness, for every area of production, as well as office areas and outdoor facilities. From standard machines to complete custom-made solutions. From consulting and planning to initial start-up and full service. Expect more from Kärcher and we will deliver. Greater performance. Greater durability. Greater sustainability. Greater collaboration. Expect more from Kärcher and see the difference we can make. Kärcher makes a difference.