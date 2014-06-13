Public services

Good prospects for success. Education is the most important raw material for the future. The quality of education and training increasingly determines the competitiveness and general prosperity of states and each individual. Consequently, substantial sums of money are invested in educational facilities and their operation. In order to secure these investments and a positive learning environment, these facilities require continuous maintenance using professional cleaning technology. The Kärcher system offers convincing solutions for any cleaning task in public educational facilities: perfectly-tailored machines, accessories and cleaning agents. They are powerful, efficient and cost-effective thanks to innovative technology, low consumption and durability.

Öffentlicher Dienst

The talent of achieving a lot with a little.

Achieving as much as possible with as little effort as possible is part of human nature. It is simply a matter of striving for greater efficiency. The Kärcher Professional machines in anthracite demonstrate how much efficiency is possible in cleaning technology today. The attractive machine colour is a symbol for a generation of cleaning machines with special talents. For cleanliness on public surfaces, hallways and rooms in just one run. For easy transport – even on stairs. And for surfaces that can be used immediately after cleaning.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Carpets quickly cleaned

When there is not enough time for drying or deep cleaning of carpets: the Kärcher system, consisting of BRC 45/45 C carpet cleaning machine and iCapsol RM 768 detergent, for gentle deep cleaning with fast drying.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Ideal for entrances

Effective on road dirt, easy handling, fast drying, reduced water consumption. The Kärcher B 60 W family with Intelligent Key system and the EASY Operation advanced operating concept offers an unprecedented level of safety and protection for the operator, the machine and the work area. For optimal use of energy, the contact pressure of the brush head can easily be set to five different modes to suit individual requirements.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Quiet is clever

At only 59 dB (A), the T 15/1 is the quietest vacuum cleaner in its class and is ideal for noise-sensitive areas. The T 15/1 is also very efficient and cleans thoroughly and deeply.

Our products for public areas


CV 38/2
CV 48/2
CV 60/2 RS Bp Pack
NT 48/1
NT 70/2 Adv
NT 70/3
T 12/1 eco!effciency
T 15/1

HD 9/20-4 M
HDS 7/16 C
HDS 9/18-4 M

B 40 W 
B 60 W Bp 
BD 40/12 C Bp Pack
BDP 50/1500 C
BDS 43/180 C Adv
BR 40/25 C Ep

BDP 50/1500 C
BDP 50/2000 RS Bp Pack
BDS 43/180 C Adv
BDS 51/180 C Adv

KM 35/5 C
KM 90/60 R Bp Pack

FR 30
FR 30 Me
FRV 30

Space for clear thoughts.

A positive learning environment is important for teachers, as well as students. Because new ideas don't grow on dust or road dirt. And talents develop better in a pleasant atmosphere. To ensure classrooms, offices, lecture theatres and other heavily frequented rooms are always clean and maintained, professional cleaners choose cleaning solutions from Kärcher, the world's market leader. Everything from a small machine to a tailored system solution, all from a single source, with professional advice, training and service.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Cordless. Flexible. Fast

Thanks to battery operation, the powerful BV 5/1 backpack vacuum allows cable-free, unrestricted use in confined spaces - with shoulder strap and lumbar support.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Powerful. Enduring. Versatile

The BD 50/40 RS enables a high sqm performance in a short time with a uniform cleaning result. One battery charge is sufficient for up to 2,500 sqm of surface with normal dirt levels. With a maximum width of 705 mm, the slim BD 50/40 RS fits even though narrow corridors.

Öffentlicher Dienst

The quick machines for occasional use.

The cable-free EB 30/1 Li-Ion is a particularly quiet electric broom for quick intermediate cleaning. With Li-Ion technology and extra long battery run time: 60 minutes on carpet and up to 80 minutes on hard surfaces. Includes quick charger BC 1/1.8 and replacement battery for uninterrupted use.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Central. Optimal

The BDS 43/180 C Adv single disc machine with (optional) tank mounted above the engine housing is impressive in daily use: with the centre of gravity located near the centre of the machine, this results in increased contact pressure and reduced guiding forces. The tank with filling level display can be accessed directly, can be removed in seconds with the handle and filled at the tap. Two robust, oval aluminium bars and the wide, ergonomic handle ensure optimal application of force, perfect balance and effortless operation.

Our products for offices, auditoria and classrooms


CV 38/2
CV 48/2
CV 60/2 RS Bp Pack
NT 48/1
NT 70/2 Adv
NT 70/3
T 12/1 eco!effciency
T 15/1

B 40 W 
BD 40/25 C Bp Pack
BR 30/4 C
BR 40/10 C Adv
BR 40/25 C Bp Pack
BDS 43/180 C Adv

BDP 50/1500 C
BDP 50/2000 RS Bp Pack
BDS 43/180 C Adv
BDS 51/180 C Adv

KM 35/5 C

Task: hygiene. Solution: efficient.

Hygiene is something you have, not something you talk about. Facilities such as sports halls, changing rooms and swimming pools encompass a vast array of critical areas with different levels of hygiene demands. Wet areas, crevices and large surfaces. Impressive cleaning solutions are required for every task: with fast work progress, high cleaning performance and low consumption. Thanks to professional tank volumes and economical use of water and cleaning agents, the machines can be used for longer before they need to be refilled.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Advanced foam systems

Kärcher has developed special foam systems for economical cleaning and disinfection. Easy foam set: the standard solution for foam generation. Can be used with all Kärcher HD and HDS machines. Inno foam set: dual jet pipe with foam jet and changeover to high-pressure for producing very adherent cleaning and disinfection foams.

Öffentlicher Dienst

When the head decides

The BDP 51/180 C Adv and spray cleaner are a time-saving solution for removing marks and films. Particularly on large surfaces, the ergonomically perfect and user-friendly, 2-holm machine type enables fatigueless operation.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Full steam ahead

Time is money – particularly in commercial cleaning. The SG 4/4 features an ingenious filling system and is easy to operate, making it especially efficient. The SG 4/4 removes limescale and films of dirt especially quickly and effectively.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Swimming pools: uncompromising hygiene

A prerequisite for hygiene is regular, thorough cleaning. With rotating rollers, the B 40 C/W, B 60 W and B 80 W scrubber driers achieve the desired deep cleaning on tile flooring.

Our products for sports halls and indoor swimming pools

SG 4/4
NT 48/1
NT 65/2 Ap
NT 70/2 Adv
NT 70/3
T 15/1

HD 6/16-4 M Plus
HD 1050 B
HDS 8/18-4 C
HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24KW

B 40 W 
B 60 W Bp 
BDS 43/180 C Adv
BDS 51/180 C Adv
BR 40/10 C Adv
BRS 40/1000 C

BDP 50/1500 C
BDP 50/2000 RS Bp Pack
BDS 43/180 C Adv
BDS 51/180 C Adv

KM 35/5 C
KM 70/30 C Bp Pack Adv
KM 90/60 R Bp Pack
KM 100/100 R Bp Pack
KM 100/100 R Lpg

Top marks for hygiene.

With the exception of medicine, professional hygiene is surely more important in the food industry than anywhere else. The implementation of effective HACCP concepts for large kitchens and canteens places great demands on cleaning. And this is equally true for neighbouring rooms, such as laboratories, workshops and training workshops, in order to prevent the transfer of germs. The Kärcher system offers reliable and efficient solutions for every requirement. Many Kärcher cleaning machines can be fitted with hygiene filters or food-use approved running wheels.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Critical: hygiene on carpets

The CV 60/2 dry vacuum cleaner is very versatile and fits into every elevator. The perfect solution for fast, thorough vacuuming in multi-storey buildings.

Öffentlicher Dienst

The specialist for food

The HD 7/10 CXF is an unheated high-pressure cleaner, specifically developed for general-purpose commercial use in sanitary and food areas. This top machine in the food compact class features continuous regulation of pressure and water volume, the perfect preconditions for meeting high hygiene requirements.

Öffentlicher Dienst

All-rounder, quick and efficient

The BRS 40/1000 C is a universal scrubber for basic and maintenance cleaning of hard surfaces as well as for stripping, crystallising, shampooing and polishing. Thanks to contra-rotating rollers, the machine runs straight without wandering and is easy to manoeuvre. With a clearance height of just 13.5 cm, the BRS 40/1000 C is the flattest machine in its class.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Constant suction power

The NT 55/2 Tact² Me I is ever popular as a specialist system and all-rounder thanks to its high level of mobility and power, solid construction and a wide range of practical equipment features. The tilting chassis makes the disposal of liquids and coarse dirt easy.

Our products for large kitchens, canteens, workshops and laboratories

CV 38/2
CV 48/2
CV 60/2 RS Bp Pack
SG 4/4
NT 35/1 Ap
NT 35/1 Tact
NT 55/2 Tact² Me I
NT 48/1
NT 70/2
T 12/1  eco!effciency
T 15/1

HD 5/15 C Plus
HD 6/16-4 M Plus
HD 7/10 CXF
HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
HD 9/18-4 ST

BR 40/10 C Adv
BR 40/25 C Bp Pack
BRS 40/1000 C
BD 40/12 C Bp Pack
BD 40/25 C Bp Pack

BDP 50/1500 C Adv
BDP 50/2000 RS Bp Pack
BDS 43/180 C Adv
BDS 51/180 C Adv

KM 35/5 C
KM 90/60 R Bp Pack

High performance in all areas.

Outside areas must not only give a good impression. all-year-round maintenance of the infrastructure is indispensable for ensuring that daily routines can be carried out smoothly and safely. Roads and paths, multi-storey car parks and green areas are the domains of the powerful and versatile sweepers from Kärcher: sweep, dry or wet. Mow grass. Collect leaves. And use for complete winter service. For innumerable other cleaning tasks, Kärcher high-pressure cleaners perform other invaluable services: from vehicle care to floor cleaning and the removal of graffiti.

Gesundheitswesen

Right on track

Multistorey car parks often place high demands on scrubber driers: large areas, coarse and stubborn dirt and steep ramps. The Kärcher B 250 R is the right machine for this job: with robust steel frame for heavy-duty use on areas with inclines up to 15%. With large water tank and powerful battery for long work intervals.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Could it get any easier?

The compact and extremely manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W thoroughly cleans small to medium-sized areas effortlessly. The traction drive replaces physical strength, while powerful dust suction ensures cleanliness without dust clouds. Available with a choice of powerful petrol engine or whisper-quiet battery version for indoor use – with optional antistatic carpet sweeping kit.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Innovative surface cleaning

The FRV 30 surface cleaner has a high area performance and cleans surfaces quickly without splashing, automatically vacuuming the dirty water. This obviates the need to rinse surfaces after cleaning.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Performance across the whole spectrum

With its 34 HP Kubota diesel engine, a sweeping width of at least 1400 mm and 500-litre container capacity, the MIC 34 C is equipped for large tasks. The optional third side brush extends the sweeping width to a total of 2000 mm. An unbeatable combination for sweeping in corners and along kerbs.

Gesundheitswesen

For year-round use.

The MIC 34 C rounds off the Kärcher range of municipal implement carriers. The quick changeover system enables attachments to be changed quickly without tools. The 34 HP turbo diesel engine has power reserves at the ready.

Our products for outside areas, sports facilities and green spaces

HD 5/15 CX Plus
HD 6/15 CX Plus
HD 9/20-4 M
HDS 8/18-4 C

B 150 R
B 250 R Bp

KM 35/5 C
KM 70/15 C
KM 70/20 C
KM 70/30 C Bp Pack
KM 90/60 R G
KM 100/100 R Bp Pack
KM 100/100 R G
KM 100/100 R D
KM 100/100 R Lpg
KM 120/150 R G
KM 120/150 R Lpg
KM 120/150 R D
KM 120/150 R Bp Pack
KM 130/300 R D
KM 130/300 R Lpg
KM 150/500 R Lpg
KM 150/500 R D