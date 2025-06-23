Dusty MultiLink

Acrylic u-opening duster, inclining up to 240° and MultiLink system handle with removable cap.

Foldable duster for manual dusting. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,2
Package weight (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 410 x 60
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 410 x 60 x 90

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Videos
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning