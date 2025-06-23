Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm

Short-fibre microfibre mop with practical flap and short-pile loops. Perfect for efficient use with the double or single bucket cart and the press.

Effective, simple and contactless: The microfibre mop with short-pile loops impresses with a clever fixing using practical flaps – for hygienic and efficient cleaning processes. As a result, skin contact is avoided during and after cleaning. The fine short fibres enable excellent moisture and dirt pick-up thanks to superb frictional properties and ensure a reliable cleaning performance. The 40 centimetre wide mop cover is perfect for the deep cleaning of smooth, slightly structured and water-resistant floors. The microfibre mop can also be used with the Kärcher double or single bucket cart and the press. In order to avoid cross-contamination, the colour coding enables a clear allocation of the mop to the corresponding part to be cleaned. Suitable for mop holders with 40 centimetre flaps. .

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Flaps
Material 85% PET / 15% PA
Textile material microfibre
Manufacturing type Pile knitted fabric (Cleaning layer)
Textile structure Loop pile
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Dryer temperature (°C) max. 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 300
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0,1 / 350
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 10
Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Cleaning agents