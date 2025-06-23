Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle TriJet 40 cm
Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle TriJet 40 cm: 1 tank handle with double ergonomic twisting grip, 1 x 40 cm Strap Tape frame, 1 x Standard MF Mop Cut Pile TriJet Strap Tape 40 cm.
Handle with tank for no-bucket-cleaning with frame with strap tape system. Ideal for hard-to-reach environments as staircases and a precise cleaning of unexpected dirt or combined with cleaning with equipments.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|Aluminium / steel / PP / rubber / POM
|Handle type
|Fix
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,9
|Package weight (kg)
|1,6
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 90
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 90 x 1580
Equipment
- Ergo Connection
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning