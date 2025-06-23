Lawn mower LM 530/36 Bp Pack
Robust, reliable and delivers top results for lawn care: the LM 530/36 Bp Pack battery lawn mower with steel mower deck. Highly flexible, low noise and zero emissions.
Boasts the same high performance as a petrol motor but is quieter, has zero emissions and boasts significantly lower running and maintenance costs: our LM 530/36 Bp Pack battery lawn mower has a wide range of equipment, extensive functionality and a robust design. Ball bearing mounted wheels and variable driving speeds ensure the machine is highly manoeuvrable and easy and comfortable to handle. The intelligent automatic speed control adapts to the grass conditions and thus helps to protect the battery and increase its range, while the central cutting height adjustment ensures even mowing results. The clippings can either be collected, mulched or expelled.
Features and benefits
Simple cutting height adjustmentCan easily and conveniently be adjusted to the appropriate cutting height. Precise adjustment of the cutting height for the intended use.
Variable self-driving motorCan be adjusted for each individual user with the slide control. Saves energy and relieves strain.
Intelligent automatic speed controlOptimum cutting speed for a consistently good results. Protects the battery and increases the range.
Steel mowing deck
- Very robust design.
- Durable components.
3-in-1 function for use in a variety of settings
- Grass can either be collected, mulched or expelled.
Brushless motor
- Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
- Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
Significantly lower noise emissions compared to petrol-powered lawn mowers
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Reduced impact on people and the environment.
Low vibration and emissions compared to petrol motors
- Effortless work over long periods.
- Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
- Particularly economical, as there are no petrol costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Cutting width (mm)
|530
|Cutting height (mm)
|30 - 110
|Speed (rpm)
|3100
|Driving speed (max.) (km/h)
|2 - 5
|Mowing deck material
|Steel
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|70
|Material grass catcher container
|Substance
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|95
|Vibration value (m/s²)
|0,8
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|6
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 600 (6,0 Ah) / max. 750 (7,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 40 (6,0 Ah) / max. 55 (7,5 Ah)
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Cable length of battery charger (m)
|1,2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|34,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|41
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1580 x 550 x 1130
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Rear-wheel drive
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
- Knives
Equipment
- Battery: 36 V / 6.0 Ah Battery Power+ battery (2 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
Videos
Application areas
- For mowing small to medium-sized lawns
- While mowing, grass can be collected in a grass collection box, expelled out the side or mulched