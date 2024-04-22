PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 82N
The powerful alkaline high-pressure detergent from Kärcher made from renewable ingredients removes even stubborn dirt using the power of nature – its plant-based surfactants are completely biodegradable. Users do not have to compromise on performance – the PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is just as effective as conventional detergents.
Powerful by nature
Reliable cleaning performance using the power of nature – the alkaline high-pressure detergent from Kärcher is made from renewable ingredients. Its plant-based surfactants are completely biodegradable. Nevertheless, it also reliably cleans hygiene-critical areas in agriculture and the food industry and removes even stubborn dirt, for example from vehicles subject to great demands. Users do not have to compromise on performance –the PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is just as effective as its conventional counterpart. Its high environmental standards are demonstrated, among other things, by its regulatory approval for cleaning tasks in certified organic agriculture.
Plant power unleashed
The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is made from 99 per cent natural-based ingredients. Its surfactants – derived from wheat bran, maize and coconut oil, among others – are completely biodegradable, and have the same cleaning power as conventional ingredients.
Non-toxic
The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N does not have a hazard warning as it does not contain colouring agents, fragrances, silicone oils, mineral oils, microplastics, phosphates or GM ingredients. This means that it is easy to store, has low-cost shipping, requires no training and offers a high level of safety during use – simply start cleaning sustainably right away!
Compatible with organic farm standards
Particularly stringent rules apply in organic farming. The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N meets them in virtually all sectors. This is demonstrated by its listing by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL). Accordingly, even farms belonging to organic farming associations can use this cleaner.
Economical dosing
The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is highly effective even in cold water. You can select a particularly low dosage when operating Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners with a water temperature of up to 90 °C.
One detergent for everything
With the PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N, users can perform a variety of cleaning tasks, including critical ones, in a manner that conserves resources and is gentle on materials. These applications include removing oils, greases, proteins, emissions, particulate matter and stubborn encrustations. It can also be used for cleaning floors, delicate surfaces, cold rooms, conveyor belts, vehicles and workshops.
Engineered for your Kärcher. Made by Kärcher.
As the developer and manufacturer of renowned high-pressure cleaners, Kärcher produces tailor-made detergent formulations. The result not only offers high effectiveness and application safety, but also careful treatment of the surfaces to be cleaned, even those made of aluminium, and of the technology. For example, its anti-corrosion formula protects metal parts and simultaneously preserves seals – which also helps to extend the life of your machine.
Application areas
The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N has an extremely wide range of applications. In addition to cleaning all types of floors and even delicate, painted surfaces, the Kärcher detergent performs particularly impressively in the following typical tasks and applications:
In agriculture – for example, for cleaning vehicles, equipment and barn facilities
In car and commercial vehicle workshops as well as at shipping companies and in the automotive industry – for example for washing vehicles in wash halls, as well as washing vehicle parts, lorry tarpaulins, workshops and hall floors
In industry and the food sector – for example, for hygienic cleaning of tanks, barrels, conveyor belts, transport crates as well as storage and cold rooms
In the municipal sector – for example for cleaning vehicles and infrastructure such as railway stations and bus stops