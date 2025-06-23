Steam vacuum cleaners SG 4/2 Classic Anniversary Edition
Compact and easy to use: the SG 4/2 Classic Anniversary Edition steam cleaner in black with a unique all-in-one box design and VapoHydro function for chemical-free cleaning.
Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the SG 4/2 Classic Anniversary Edition steam cleaner in black impresses with excellent cleaning results, fantastic value for money and high efficiency. The unique all-in-one box design makes it robust and durable. Weighing just 7.5 kilograms, it is the most compact professional steam cleaner in its class, ready for use in just 3 minutes and easy to operate. With a steam pressure of 4 bar, the machine offers sufficient reserves for thorough cleaning and sanitising without any chemical additives. Surfaces such as counters, beverage dispensing systems, tiles, hobs and ovens are left spotlessly clean. The switchable VapoHydro function with hot water is available for particularly stubborn dirt and grease. The removable water tank is easy to refill. The extensive range of accessories, including steam hose, hand nozzle, point jet nozzle, power nozzle, round brush, flat brush, steam scraper and microfibre cover, are stored in the machine. A floor nozzle is also available as an option. The anniversary edition also includes a garment steamer to refresh and smooth textiles, such as clothes and curtains.
Features and benefits
Compact all-in-one box designLong-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine. Space-saving, comfortable storage of the accessories in the machine itself. Can be easily transported with one hand thanks to the low weight (7.5 kg).
Simple operating conceptConvenient pressure switch for switching the steam cleaner on and off. LEDs indicate readiness for use, water shortage and service interval.
VapoHydro functionPowerful cleaning combination of steam and hot water. Dissolved dirt is easily rinsed away. Increases the cleaning power on very stubborn dirt.
Comprehensive accessories
- Multifunctional accessories for cleaning various surfaces.
- Space-saving, comfortable storage of the accessories in the machine itself.
- Floor nozzle, window nozzle and textile nozzle are available as options.
Removable fresh water tank
- Fresh water tank can be filled at any time.
- Long cleaning applications with steam or VapoHydro function without any interruptions.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- Ready within 3 minutes of switching on.
- All accessories can be easily accessed at any time thanks to the all-in-one box design.
Specifications
Technical data
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|1,5
|Steam pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Heating output (W)
|2250
|Boiler temperature (°C)
|max. 145
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|460 x 298 x 265
Scope of supply
- Hand nozzle with brush: 165 mm
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.5 m
- Garment steamer
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle
- Net bag for accessories
Equipment
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Power nozzle
- Point jet nozzle, long
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For cleaning all types of sanitary areas in tourist facilities
- For cleaning work surfaces, sinks, extractor hoods, taps in kitchens
- Hygienic cleaning and sanitation without chemicals
- For cleaning heavily frequented areas such as buffets, display cases or counters
- For cleaning sinks, showers, baths, mirrors and windows
- Perfect on campsites, cruise ships and in holiday homes