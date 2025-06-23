The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner, which thanks to 4 bar steam pressure impresses with excellent cleaning performance and certified disinfection*. The infinitely variable steam quantity control and the VapoHydro function for the infinitely variable control of the steam saturation allow a perfect adaptation of the machine to the respective cleaning task. The two-tank system which heats up quickly can be filled continuously, thus allowing long periods of uninterrupted work. The machine has an integrated temperature indicator, works entirely without chemical additives and is universal. The comprehensive equipment package includes 2 floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated storage compartment for accessories, an integrated cable hook, as well as a holder for tubes for space-saving storage. (* in accordance with EN 16615, PVC floor, machine: SG 4/4 (floor nozzle with lamella, 30 cm/s, max. steam pressure, min. VapoHydro), test bacterium: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541, test virus: MVA, Murines Norovirus, Adenovirus.)